Customs Brokerage Service Procurement, Competitive Landscape, and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Customs Brokerage Service Category Overview

The customs brokerage service industry, which assists with customs clearance, is anticipated to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2023 and 2030. North America’s dominance in this market can be attributed to factors like a strong presence of major industry players, advancements in technology, and rapid growth across various sectors. Additionally, collaboration among key players and modern infrastructure further bolster trade within the region.

The surge in electronic commerce is a significant driver propelling the growth of customs brokerage services. As businesses ship more products to international customers, they require assistance in navigating the intricate customs regulations of various countries. Customs brokerage services act as specialists, guiding businesses through this complex process to ensure a swift and efficient clearance for their goods.

Companies are continuously focusing on collaborating for instance,

In April 2023, Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL), a global integrated logistics provider, completed the acquisition of P. W. Bellingall, Inc. (PWB), a major customs brokerage house located in San Francisco. This acquisition will give WWL a significant presence in the cross-border trade between the United States & Asia and will expand its reach into the San Francisco Bay Area.

In June 2022, Parade, a software provider for freight brokerage, integrated its truckload capacity management platform with Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. By bridging the technical gap and facilitating a more seamless shift from manual to digital freight bookings, this partnership will aid Covenant’s freight brokerage operations. This will increase operational effectiveness and enable Covenant to adjust to the shifting business environment.

Customs Brokerage Service Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The global customs brokerage service category is highly fragmented with the presence of several players including multinational logistics companies, specialized customs brokerage firms, and freight forwarders. To grow their market share, firms in the industry are adopting crucial strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion.

In this category, buyers have more bargaining power when there are many suppliers to choose from, it is easy and inexpensive to switch suppliers, and the customs brokerage service is not essential to the buyer’s business. In contrast, suppliers have more bargaining power when there are few suppliers to choose from, it is difficult and expensive to switch suppliers, and the customs brokerage service is essential to the buyer’s business.

China, India, and the United States are the most preferred destinations for sourcing customs brokerage services in this category.

Specialized firms offer customs brokerage services and have strong relationships with customs officials, enabling them to expedite the clearance process. Freight forwarders, on the other hand, handle the transportation of goods and provide customs brokerage services.

Customs Brokerage Service Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Customs Brokerage Service category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 3% – 4% increase (Annually) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Cost-plus pricing

value-based pricing

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing,

past engagements,

productivity,

geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Technical expertise

experience

cost and quality of service

capabilities and reliability

customer service

Customs Brokerage Service Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Customs Brokerage Service Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Digitization, automation, value-added services, trade facilitation programs, e-commerce boom, and growing markets are all contributing to this category’s expansion. Customs brokers can expedite procedures, cut expenses, and improve service quality due to these considerations. Risk analysis, trade advice, and supply chain management are examples of value-added services. Initiatives to facilitate trade make it easier to deal with customs, and e-commerce is expanding to serve online buyers and sellers.

List of Key Suppliers

Kuehne+Nagel

United Parcel Service of America Inc

CEVA Logistics

APL Logistics Ltd

Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Nippon Express Holdings

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

CJ Logistics Corporation

DB Schenker

