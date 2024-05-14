Global Medical Mask Industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.80% to reach US$16.78 Billion by 2034 | FMI

The Global Medical Mask Industry is on track for a significant expansion in the coming decade, fueled by heightened health awareness and the identification of new applications for these essential protective devices. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market, currently valued at US$6.02 billion in 2024, is poised for a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.80%. This impressive growth trajectory is projected to propel the market to reach a staggering US$16.78 billion by 2034.

Medical masks have emerged as an indispensable component in healthcare settings, particularly during surgical procedures. Their essential role in maintaining hygiene and ensuring infection control has catapulted the demand for these masks across various medical facilities, including ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dental settings, and more. The availability of diverse mask variants tailored to specific applications and designed for various end-users has emerged as a pivotal driving factor, fostering the continuous expansion of the Global Medical Mask Industry throughout the forecast period.

Consistent growth in the number of surgeries performed globally is boosting the demand for anesthesia masks and laryngeal masks, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the Global Medical Mask Industry during the forecast period.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11288

The COVID-19 Impact on Medical Mask Sales

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a huge strain on the Global Medical Mask Industry, with the gap between supply and demand gradually widening. COVID-19, being primarily a respiratory disease, makes it imperative to incorporate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as medical masks for both, medical professionals and the general public. This is both a challenge and an opportunity for market players, which are focusing on scaling up production capacities to satiate the rapidly growing demand.

Key Takeaways of Global Medical Mask Industry Study

Soaring Demand: The increasing demand for medical masks is primarily driven by rising healthcare awareness, growing hygiene concerns, and ongoing efforts to combat infectious diseases.

The increasing demand for medical masks is primarily driven by rising healthcare awareness, growing hygiene concerns, and ongoing efforts to combat infectious diseases. Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic significantly heightened global awareness of the importance of proper hygiene practices, including mask-wearing. This trend is expected to continue post-pandemic, fueling market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly heightened global awareness of the importance of proper hygiene practices, including mask-wearing. This trend is expected to continue post-pandemic, fueling market growth. Diversifying Applications: Medical masks are finding application not just in clinical settings, but also in public spaces, workplaces, and daily life, further expanding the market potential.

Medical masks are finding application not just in clinical settings, but also in public spaces, workplaces, and daily life, further expanding the market potential. Technological Advancements: Advancements in materials and design are leading to the development of more comfortable, breathable, and effective medical masks.

Advancements in materials and design are leading to the development of more comfortable, breathable, and effective medical masks. Focus on Sustainability: The increasing demand for sustainable solutions is driving the adoption of reusable and biodegradable medical masks.

An increasing number of infectious diseases and pollution as well as the growth in the number of surgeries worldwide are providing further impetus to the growth of the Global Medical Mask Industry.

Leading Manufacturers Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions

Leading manufacturers in the medical mask market are focusing on regional mergers & acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and expand their regional presence. For instance, in 2021, Examinetics announced its collaboration with Moldex-Metric Inc. to offer online respirator clearance evaluations. On 30 March 2022, the company moved quickly to expand its production capacity for N95 masks and start its new operation in Phoenix.

Want more insights?

Global Medical Mask Industry, a new study from future market insights, opines on the application of Medical masks from 2014 – 2021 and presents demand projections from 2022 – 2030 based on; product type (surgical mask, N95 respirators, face mask, full-face mask, laryngeal masks, and anesthesia masks), application (respiratory safety, infections disease, allergies, and surgeries) and end-user (hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, individual) across seven prominent regions.

Access Exclusive Market Insights – Purchase Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11288

Key Segments Covered in Global Medical Mask Industry Research By Product:

Surgical mask

N95 Respirators

Face mask

Full-Face Mask

Laryngeal Masks Disposable Laryngeal Masks Reusable Laryngeal Masks

Anaesthesia Masks Disposable Anaesthesia Masks Reusable Anaesthesia Masks



By Application :

Infections Disease

Respiratory Safety

Surgeries

Allergies

Others

By End User :

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube