Global Surgical Mask Industry Booming: Growing Hygiene Concerns Drive 10.7% CAGR to Reach US$5.7 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Global Surgical Mask Industry is poised for a remarkable expansion, fueled by a heightened awareness of hygiene and the ever-present need for personal protective equipment (PPE). A recent market analysis projects a significant surge in the coming decade, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This positive trajectory is expected to propel the market from US$2.06 billion in 2023 to a staggering US$5.7 billion by 2033.

Future Market Insights (FMI), a preeminent authority in Market Research and Competitive Intelligence, has conducted an exhaustive analysis illuminating the driving forces behind the surge in the Global Surgical Mask Industry. Spanning from 2023 to 2033, FMI’s comprehensive study offers profound insights into the industry’s evolution, enabling stakeholders to navigate the dynamic landscape with precision and foresight.

According to FMI’s research, the Global Surgical Mask Industry is poised to experience robust growth, with a focus on the years 2020 to 2030. The report delves into various facets of the market, including demand dynamics, product developments, revenue generation, and sales trends within the Surgical Mask sector.

The study, conducted by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm FMI, provides a meticulous analysis of market dynamics, encompassing drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It highlights their consequential impact on the Surgical Mask market, offering a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.

Advent of Telehealth and Virtual Care to Create Tailwind for the Global Surgical Mask Industry Growth

Digitization is making deeper inroads across diverse industries, such as healthcare, owing to the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones across the world.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare practitioners and patients realized the importance of digitization. They encouraged them to adopt virtual methods of patient examination and consultation to counter the regulations concerning social distancing. This gave rise to a new medical domain, Telehealth.

Since the outbreak, telehealth has gained immense popularity, especially among the geriatric population, owing to its convenience. Hence, increasing adoption of telehealth across radiology, behavioral health, cardiology, and online consultation is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the Global Surgical Mask Industry.

Key Global Surgical Mask Industry Takeaways and Projections

The U.S. is estimated to continue dominating the North American market, projecting the fastest growth in the region through 2031.

Germany’s Surgical Mask market is forecast to register robust growth in Europe, accounting for a significant share in the region between 2021 and 2031.

China is expected to account for the maximum revenue share in the East Asia market, exhibiting the fastest sales growth during the assessment period.

India is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing to the largest sales in the region over the coming 10 years.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Surgical Mask Historical Market Outlook: Future Market Insight’s analysis examines vital dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the Surgical Mask market. It also studies the impact of these dynamics on the market for the previous assessment period 2016-2020 to forecast the scope of market growth over the coming forecast period 2023-2033.

Future Market Insight’s analysis examines vital dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the Surgical Mask market. It also studies the impact of these dynamics on the market for the previous assessment period 2016-2020 to forecast the scope of market growth over the coming forecast period 2023-2033. Surgical Mask Demand-Supply Assessment: The latest study published by FMI offers in-depth insights into governing factors facilitating the demand outlook of the Surgical Mask market. As per the survey, Surgical Mask sales will project steady growth over the forecast period.

The latest study published by FMI offers in-depth insights into governing factors facilitating the demand outlook of the Surgical Mask market. As per the survey, Surgical Mask sales will project steady growth over the forecast period. XZY Market Structure Analysis: The report provides detailed market information the concentration of key players and tier analysis in the Surgical Mask market. It also categorizes market players as Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 in terms of their percentage share and product portfolio.

The report provides detailed market information the concentration of key players and tier analysis in the Surgical Mask market. It also categorizes market players as Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 in terms of their percentage share and product portfolio. Surgical Mask Category & Segment Level Analysis: FMI’s category & segment level analysis provides insights into key factors affecting the market growth across various segments in terms of (segment 1), (segment 2), and (segment 3). It also uncovers critical opportunities across each segment to assist key players in capitalizing on the,

FMI’s category & segment level analysis provides insights into key factors affecting the market growth across various segments in terms of (segment 1), (segment 2), and (segment 3). It also uncovers critical opportunities across each segment to assist key players in capitalizing on the, Global Surgical Mask Industry Trend Analysis: FMI’s market trend analysis provides compelling insights into current and upcoming trends in the healthcare industry. It also assists the industry players in identifying potential trends to formulate a strategy to take advantage of these existing trends.

Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) latest study published on the Global Surgical Mask Industry provide insights into key factors uplifting the sales over the next ten years. It provides unbiased analysis on key trends, drivers, and opportunities across key segments, the report also provides strategic analysis on the incumbents, existing players, and leading players operating in the Global Surgical Mask Industry. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The latest study conducted by FMI provides in-depth insights into the Global Surgical Mask Industry to assist management-level decision-makers in constructing a strategy to capitalize on critical trends & opportunities. It also discloses competitive trends and profiles a list of leading players operating in the Global Surgical Mask Industry.

Some of the prominent market players are profiled by FMI

3M, Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Halyard Health (Owens & Minor, Inc.), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Moldex-Metric Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Premium HealthCare Disposables Private Limited, Kidwell Medical BioClean (ANSELL LTD.), Dynarex Corp., and Valmy among others.

Global Surgical Mask Industry Key Segments

Product

Basic Surgical Masks

Anti-Fog Foam Surgical Masks

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Masks

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers / Specialty Clinics

Individual

Others

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

