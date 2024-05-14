Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasted to Reach USD 1,600 Million by 2034

The global pharmaceutical excipient market is slated to have a valuation of USD 972.9 million in 2024. The burgeoning pharmaceutical industry is playing into the hands of pharmaceutical excipient vendors. With governments especially desirous of extending healthcare services to rural and remote parts, the pharmaceutical sector, and in turn, the pharmaceutical excipient market, is benefitting.

The pharmaceutical excipient industry is slated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034. Excipients are moving away from the non-active role they were traditionally playing. Functional and novel excipients often provide functions like changing the color of the medicine or enhancing the effect of the active ingredient. Thus, pharmaceutical excipients are getting more of the limelight and end-users are paying more attention to them.

By the time 2034 rolls around, the pharmaceutical excipient market’s value is forecasted to hit USD 1,600 million. Development in the biologics sector is expected to add considerable value to the market. Similarly, developments in nanotechnology are predicted to enhance market value during the forecast period.

Some factors slow down the growth of the market. The market is heavily regulated, and the launch of new products has the potential to be slow as holdups from regulatory authorities are common. As with many pharmaceutical ingredients, consumer aversion towards them, especially artificial ingredients, is a roadblock for the market.

“Use of excipients to mask the taste of bitter medicines or to provide a different color to them is anticipated to help in the market’s progress. Despite the existence of some notable drawbacks, the multi-functionality of excipients is expected to help the market to progress along nicely,” says an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Pharmaceutical Excipient Market:

Artificial excipients rule the roost in the market. Artificial excipients are expected to account for 34.7% of the market share in 2024.

Coating is the predominant technique. For 2024, coating is anticipated to account for 33.0% of the market share.

China is expected to be a promising country in terms of progress for the market. The country is forecasted to have a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034 in the market.

The United States and Japan are poised to be lucrative countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for both the United States and Japan is predicted to be 5.3%.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.4% in Germany.

Competition Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Excipient Market:

The pharmaceutical excipient market is fragmented, with small-scale companies looking at product differentiation. While bigger companies look to expand production capabilities. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Ashland Global Holdings, Croda International, BASF SE, and Lubrizol Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Pharmaceutical Excipient Market:

In October 2023, Clariant Chemicals introduced three new excipients as part of its VitiPure range.

In November 2021, Gattefossé unveiled excipients named Labrafac MC60, Gelucire 59/14, and Emulfree Duo.

Key Companies in the Pharmaceutical Excipient Market:

Ashland Global Holdings

Croda International

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Associated British Foods

Roquette Feres

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

Evonik Industries

Lubrizol Corporation

Roquette

Colorcon, Inc.

Key Segments:

By Type:

Organic Chemicals

Oleochemicals Fatty Alcohols Mineral Stearates Glycerin Other Oleochemicals

Carbohydrates Sugars Actual Sugars Sugar Alcohols Artificial Sweeteners Cellulose Microcrystalline cellulose Cellulose ethers Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) and croscarmellose sodium Cellulose esters Starch Modified Starch Dried Starch Converted Starch

Petrochemicals Glycols Povidones Mineral Hydrocarbons Acrylic Polymers Other Petrochemical Excipients

Proteins

Other Organic Chemicals

Artificial

Calcium Phosphate

Metal Oxides

Halites

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Sulphate

Other Artificial Chemicals

Other Chemicals

By Technique:

Fillers & Diluents

Suspending & Viscosity

Coating

Binders

Flavoring & Sweeteners

Disintegrants

Colorants

Lubricants & Glidants

Preservatives

Emulsifying

By Formulation:

Oral Formulations

Tablets

Capsules Hard-gelatin Capsules Soft-gelatin Capsules

Liquid Formulations

Other Oral Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Other Formulations

By Application:

Taste Masking

Stabilizers

Modified-Release

Solubility & Bioavailability Enhancement

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

