Call Center Service Procurement, Trends and Spend Analysis 2030

Call Center Service Category Overview

The call center service category is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The rise of omnichannel communication is one of the primary factors driving this category’s growth since customers want to be able to engage with businesses via a variety of channels, including phone, email, chat, and social media. Call center solutions can help businesses that support omnichannel communication to provide a seamless client experience across all media. This industry is growing because of the acceptance of cloud-based call center solutions, which offer superior adaptability, scalability, and affordability over traditional on-premise call centers. Data analytics tools are used to uncover customer pain points and areas where a company’s product or service offering might be improved. This can assist companies in increasing customer happiness and loyalty. Because many businesses now operate in multiple places, the rise in business globalization has increased the demand for multilingual call center agents.

Order your copy of the Call Center Service Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 , published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Companies are continuously focusing on collaborating or acquiring to enhance their operational and/or service capabilities. For instance,

In May 2022, Sprinklr, a unified customer experience administration (Unified-CXM) platform, announced a partnership with Twilio, the customer engagement solution that delivers real-time, tailored interactions. Clients of Sprinklr could create the next generation call centers by integrating Twilio voice and SMS technology with Sprinklr Modern Care−a full, cloud-based platform for true omnichannel customer care.

In January 2022, with the acquisition of Hoodoo Digital, Genpact is strengthening Rightpoint’s Adobe capabilities, expanding its understanding of the business, and assisting clients in managing content, business, and promotional activities throughout the organization, which leads to sharper insights and better strategic impact.

In January 2022, with the acquisition of Diversify, an Australian value-added BPM service provider, HGS, expanded its geographical presence to the Australia and New Zealand region. This acquisition adds 1,100+ domain experts to its existing pool of experts while augmenting four delivery centers in the Philippines, bolstering HGS’ portfolio of back-office and non-voice business.

Call Center Service Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Call Center Service category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 6% – 7% increase (Annually) from 2024 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Value-based pricing model

volume-based pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing,

past engagements,

productivity,

geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Price, quality,

reliability,

flexibility,

technical specifications,

operational capabilities,

regulatory standards and mandates,

category innovations,

others

Call Center Service Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Call Center Service Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in call centers, as it can automate tasks traditionally performed by agents, such as answering simple questions, routing calls, and providing customer support. This frees up agents to focus on more complex tasks, such as resolving customer issues. Virtual assistants, chatbots, speech recognition technology, video conferencing, and cloud computing are also being utilized in call centers to automate tasks such as scheduling appointments, making reservations, and providing customer support.

Pricing would be determined by the outcomes, such as greater customer happiness or sales. Because it balances incentives and emphasizes focus on delivering high-quality solutions, this approach benefits both the service provider and the client. This model also helps suppliers differentiate themselves from the competition by allowing them to offer more personalized solutions that are suited to the demands of specific consumers.

List of Key Suppliers

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Alorica Inc.

Atento Spain Holdco, S.L.U.

Concentrix Corporation

Entel S.A.

Foundever

Genpact

IBEX Global Solutions, Inc.

Intrado Life & Safety, Inc.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):