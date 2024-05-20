Sustainable Agriculture Drives North America Organic Fertilizer Market Sales to Reach US$ 4,415.8 million by 2034

Organic fertilizers slow down the release of nutrients, addressing nutrient imbalances and reducing the risk of pollution resulting from nutrient runoff. The North American organic fertilizers market is expected to reach US$ 1,999.4 million in 2024 and US$ 4,415.8 million in 2034, with an annual growth rate of 8.2%. The use of organic fertilizers provides plants with a balanced nutrient profile, which ensures that the plants are consistently supplied with nutrients for a prolonged period of time. Organic fertilizers slow down the release of nutrients, addressing nutrient imbalances and reducing the risk of pollution resulting from nutrient runoff.

The use of organic fertilizers enhances crops’ quality, flavor, and nutritional value by promoting healthy plant growth. Aside from stimulating root development, they increase nutrient uptake and support plant vigor overall. The initial effects of organic fertilizers may be slower than those of synthetic fertilizers, but they improve soil fertility and sustain crop production long term.

The increasing popularity of organic farming, awareness of chemical fertilizer pollution, and consumer demand for organic foods are increasing the demand for organic products. Various natural sources are used to produce organic fertilizers, including plant and animal materials, compost, and manure. Unlike synthetic chemicals and hormones, they are naturally free of synthetic pesticides, hormones, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Sustainable farming practices can be promoted by using organic fertilizers that reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.

With consumers becoming increasingly interested in eco-friendly products and sustainability becoming increasingly important to businesses, the target market will also grow substantially during the projection period. Furthermore, government regulators are likely to implement a variety of strict regulations that will increase organic fertilizer consumption rapidly.

Fertilizers based on organic substances improve soil fertility and structure by increasing its capacity to hold water, its nutrient content, and its microbial activity. A soil enrichment program employs organic matter to provide essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, along with secondary nutrients. The long-term productivity of soils is assured by the use of organic fertilizers, which provide nutrients to soils.

“Organic fertilizer offers a wide range of benefits, coupled with rapid adoption in agriculture, resulting in significant growth in the North American organic fertilizer market over the next few years,” – says an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways:

The United States organic fertilizer market is estimated to grow 7.0% annually from 2024 to 2034.

Canada’s organic fertilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2024 and 2034.

According to the source segment, animal sources will account for about 71% of the overall revenue of the market.

Fruits and vegetables are forecast to grow by 7.4% over the forecast period.

The market for liquid organic fertilizers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The North American organic fertilizer industry is fragmented and thriving among the top players. Players in the industry are launching more products frequently to stay competitive. The key industry players are:

Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.

True Organic Products Inc.

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

Purely Organics LLC

Fertoz Limited

Fertilizers USA LLC

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Sigma AgriScience, LLC

Bio Green USA, Inc

American Plant Food Corporation

Market Developments Include:

In June 2023, Entosystem Inc., a Canada-based producer of BSFs, inaugurated its Drummondville plant. It was built with public and private investments totaling CAD$60m one year ago. As the continent’s largest larvae and organic fertilizer factory, the new fully automated factory covers an area larger than 100,000 ft.

In June 2023, Vanguard Crop Nutrition Inc. will begin manufacturing compound fertilizers in Maitland, Ontario. With regard to the future of crop nutrition in Canada, a greater sense of urgency must be taken to build and safeguard the nation’s capacities to manufacture and supply next-generation products.

Market Ket Segmentations:

By Source Type:

Plant Source

Animal Source

By Application:

Cereals and Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Lawns, Turfs, and Gardens

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

