Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Set to Flourish, Expected to Reach USD 624.9 Million by 2033 at a 4.1% of CAGR

The global upper limb prosthetics market had a value of more than USD 398 million. The Upper Limb Prosthetics Market is expected to reach USD 624.9 million by 2033, growing at a 4.1% CAGR. This is based on a thorough FMI investigation.

Upper limb prostheses account for 3.8% of the global prosthetics market. Traffic accidents are the main cause of fractured bones, which may increase demand for prosthetic upper limbs.

Due to an increase in amputation surgeries as well as increasing research and development, the global market for upper limb prosthetics is growing rapidly. The market is anticipated to expand as a result of an increase in road accidents and amputations, as well as a growing senior population.

Secure Your Sample Report Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8991

The American Cancer Society estimates that about 1,000 new cases of osteosarcoma are identified in the US each year, with most cases occurring in adults and teens. A biopsy is used to diagnose osteosarcoma, and surgery is usually needed to remove the tumor.

Because bone cancer is becoming more common in the US and around the world, advanced prosthetics are in high demand. These devices are expensive, require a lot of maintenance, and their expansion is restricted by reimbursement policies. As long as the government keeps funding amputee programs, the market has room to grow rapidly.

Key Takeaways from the Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Study

Global upper limb prosthetics to surpass US$ 398 million by 2023.

North America is set to capture the maximum revenue share until 2023, while Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market.

Over the course of the product type, myoelectric prosthetic devices remained the most popular with a CAGR of 4.2%.

Hospitals remains lucrative end user with a CAGR of 3.6%.

Competitive Landscape for the Upper Limb Prosthetics Market

As the geriatric population increases, research and development efforts increase, and technological advancements in upper limb prosthetics increase, the upper limb prosthetics market is expected to grow. As the population ages, more limb amputations are performed, accident injuries and trauma cases increase, and geriatrics increase in number.

There are a number of prominent players in the global plant-based hot dog market, including Touch Bionics Inc., Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., and others.

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-8991

Recent Developments in the Upper Limb Prosthetics Market

Össur launched the Rebound Post-Op Elbow Brace in July 2021. The brace is an invasive, lightweight, adjustable brace with intuitive design features. This makes fitting easy for clinicians and patients recovering from severe elbow injuries.

PROLIMB plans to introduce a game-changing upper limb prosthesis by December 2020. The new project may integrate mechanical haptic feedback to make the prosthesis affordable.

People with upper limb amputations can now function and think like normal people with a bionic arm created by the Cleveland Clinic in September 2021.

In July 2021, Stryker launched its Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio, which includes the Perform Humeral Stem, a Tornier product designed with four collar diameters and available in several lengths to optimize humeral fit and offer surgeons more options.

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Segmentation by Category

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product:

Passive Prosthetic Devices

Body-powered Prosthetic Devices

Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices

Hybrid Prosthetic Devices

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Component:

Prosthetic Wrists

Prosthetic Elbows

Prosthetic Shoulders

Prosthetic Arms

Terminal Devices

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Indication:

Forequarter Amputations

Shoulder Disarticulations

Transhumeral Disarticulations

Elbow Disarticulations

Transradial Disarticulations

Wrist Disarticulations

Partial Hand Amputations

Fingers Amputations

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by End User:

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Secure Your Market Analysis Now: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8991

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube