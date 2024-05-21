Global DNA Synthesis Industry Set for Explosive Growth at 13.2% CAGR, Reaching US$9.9 Billion by 2033 | FMI Study

The global DNA synthesis industry is poised for a remarkable surge, propelled by the accelerating pace of advancements in genomics research. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights, a leading market research firm, the market is projected to experience a stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2023 to 2033. This translates to a significant market expansion, with the value expected to climb from US$2,898.3 million in 2023 to a staggering US$9,999.6 million by 2033.

DNA synthesis, a realm encompassing both natural and artificial processes, is undergoing a profound paradigm shift. In the natural domain, the intricate process of nucleic acid strand creation through DNA replication unfolds. Concurrently, laboratories worldwide are embracing the synthetic approach, leveraging the power of genetic engineering and enzyme chemistry to drive groundbreaking advancements across diverse domains. These applications span therapeutics, diagnostics, and academic and industrial research, heralding a new era of innovation.

The industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge in DNA synthesis adoption, positioning itself as a catalyst for revolutionizing scientific research, healthcare, and innovation. As this surge unfolds, the sector is poised to redefine the landscape of discovery, contributing significantly to a brighter and healthier future for humanity.

The growing adoption of gene therapy has contributed to the rise in the need for rapid gene synthesis products. These products provide accurate gene sequences in a short period. It enhances the body’s ability to fight against infection and diseases. The utilization of DNA synthesis is increasingly becoming important to avoid any alteration to DNA that may result in oncological diseases. In addition to this, the demand for DNA synthesis is also escalating due to its ability to repair the disease of premature aging.

The synthetic biology segment is a primary growth driver of the DNA synthesis industry and accounts for a major share. Again, growing research and development associated with gene synthesis along with constant advancements made in the technological processes such as molecular separation and protein purification technology which assist in developing reliable, fast, and cost-effective solutions also contribute to the target market growth over the projected period.

“Rising application of DNA synthesis in areas like therapeutic, diagnostics, and academic and industrial research will drive the market growth of the same over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Global DNA Synthesis Industry Key Takeaways:

Advancements in technological processes will strengthen the future possibilities of the DNA synthesis market.

Extended wait for approvals of gene synthesizers and products may stunt the market growth.

North America accounts for 30.2% of the global market share.

of the global market share. The DNA synthesis industry in Europe will likely hold 27.9% of the overall market share.

Global DNA Synthesis Industry Competitive Landscape

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ), Boster Biological Technology, ProteoGenix, Biomatik, ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and OriGene Technologies, Inc., among others, are some of the major players in the DNA synthesis industry profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on utilizing innovative marketing plans to achieve the highest profits. These enterprises are also keen on mergers, partnerships, and collaboration to strengthen their market presence.

Global DNA Synthesis Industry Key Segments

By Service Type:

Oligonucleotide DNA Synthesis

Universal Oligonucleotide DNA Synthesis

Custom Oligonucleotide DNA Synthesis

Gene DNA Synthesis

Custom Gene DNA Synthesis

Gene Library DNA Synthesis

By Application:

DNA Synthesis for Research and Development

DNA Synthesis for Academic Applications

DNA Synthesis for Industrial Applications

DNA Synthesis for Diagnosis

DNA Synthesis for Therapeutics

By End User:

DNA Synthesis for Biopharmaceutical Companies

DNA Synthesis for Academic and Research Institutes

DNA Synthesis for Contract Research Organizations

