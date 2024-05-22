Lucintel Forecasts the Global European Hydration Bottle Market to Reach $2.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global European hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The global European hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 from $1.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

Browse 45 figures / charts and 32 tables in this 105 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in European hydration bottle market to 2030 by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), application (everyday, sports and outdoor activities, and others), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best).

Lucintel forecasts that plastic bottle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

Regular and insulated are the major product type of hydration bottle market. Lucintel predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.

BRITA GmbH, CamelBak Products, Tupperware, Sigg Switzerland, Thermosare the major suppliers in the European hydration bottle market.

