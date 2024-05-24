Sustainable Practices in U.S. Landscaping Services Procurement: 2023 – 2030 Intelligence Report

U.S. Landscaping Services Category Overview

The U.S. landscaping services category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2023 to 2030. It is attributed to be driven by rise in disposable income, growing use of third-party businesses for landscaping services who specialize in improving corporate campus environments, and rising investments in the construction of non-residential personal entities. In addition, the category is also being fuelled by increased emphasis on the use of native plant species, water conservation, composting of waste from the yard, and shift in people’s inclination towards landscaping methods that are environment friendly. However, strict regulatory framework for ensuring the quality and safety of the services rendered, and efficient management of the waste getting disposed while offering the services are anticipated to hinder the growth of the category. These laws serve to safeguard customers and the environment and are crucial in preserving the integrity of the sector.

Key technological solutions that are driving the category include 3D landscape design software, augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR), drones, smart irrigation system, and robotic lawn mower. The 3D landscape design software enables the service providers in the industry to share the design of the finished product in a realistic mockup to their clients. It outlines what exactly have been planned for the project in a 3D render and aid clients in making decisions more quickly than with conventional 2D designs.Utilizing AR & VR in the development of landscape scenes gives viewers a fresh perspective on incomplete landscape designs and gives designers a new means of communicating their vision for the project. For instance, when creating a scenario for landscape design, a designer can incorporate materials, textures, and strategically placed sunshine. Also, the landscape model will have the ability to visually represent the invisible forces.

U.S. Landscaping Services Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The category for U.S. landscaping services exhibits a moderately consolidated landscape with the existence of few long-standing participants and new entrants. Key players in the industry are focusing on capitalizing on the rising trends in demand amidst fierce competition from small domestic and regional competitors. They are using innovative tactics to obtain a competitive advantage, such as incorporation of AI-powered tools for landscape design, augmented reality applications for client visualization, and the growing popularity of sustainable methods like xeriscaping. In addition, businesses are able to meet a wider range of customer requests and increase their market share through strategic mergers and acquisitions and an emphasis on providing broad service portfolios. Buyers (service takers) in the category possess low to moderate negotiating capability due to the domination of few large players in the region which restricts them to get the prices as per their choice.

Machinery & equipment, labor, materials (plants, building materials, etc.), transportation, and utility are the key cost components of this category. Key factors that influencing the prices of the services offered in the category include project & yard size, labor & equipment charges, cost of materials & shipping, and characteristics & health of the yard. The total cost of the landscaping project is determined by its scope. The price is influenced not only by the complexity of the task but also by the yard’s square footage. The price for many soft landscaping tasks, like sod and grass seed installation, is calculated based on acreage or square footage. In addition, labor costs are normally billed by the hour and vary depending on the region. In the U.S., the typical charge for landscaping ranges between USD 2,249 to USD 8,499 for project size of 500 sq. ft. (including materials & installation) and can go up to USD 13,499 to USD 50,999 for project size of 3000 sq. ft. (including materials & installation).

Businesses / Commercial facilities who look to engage with the suppliers offering the services in the category opt for full-services outsourcing to get their work done as outsourcing enables the businesses with professionals who have experience in a range of outside maintenance tasks, such as snow removal, hardscape repair, and seasonal colouring. This guarantees that concerns pertaining to maintenance of landscape will be resolved in a timely and accurate manner by utilizing the newest technology and safety processes. In addition, service providers teach their personnel on best practices so that the lawn is mowed to the correct height, snow is shoveled in the closest areas first, and trees and shrubs are manicured consistently. Selecting a service provider with a safety program that guarantees all its employees have undergone due diligence and received training in equipment operations, assessing if the service provider is technologically sound, and assessing if a service provider offers flexible and adaptable communications infrastructure are some of the best sourcing practices considered in this category.

Key Companies Profiled:

Aspen Grove Landscape Group, LLC, BrightView Holdings, Inc., Gibbs Landscaping Company, Gothic Landscape, Inc., Landscape America, Liberty USA Landscaping Tree Service, Mainscape, Inc., Park West Inc., The Davey Tree Expert Company, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company, TruGreen Limited Partnership, and Yellowstone Landscape

