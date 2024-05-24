FMI Study Affirms Global Open Air Merchandisers and Accessories Market to Cross USD 3,385.9 Million Revenue Share by 2033, Surging at 6.4% CAGR

The open air merchandisers and accessories market is poised for rapid expansion, with a projected valuation of USD 1,813.6 million in 2023. Demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033, as reported by Future Market Insights, the market is expected to exceed a noteworthy valuation of USD 3,385.9 million by the end of the forecast period in 2033.

A key driver fueling this remarkable growth is the escalating demand for high-capacity devices designed to meet specialized storage needs. Notably, the healthcare sector, including hospitals and clinics, has emerged as a significant contributor to this heightened demand. These establishments require efficient and reliable solutions for storing medications and medical equipment, necessitating specific storage conditions such as temperature and humidity control. Open air merchandisers and accessories offer practical and cost-effective means to fulfill these stringent storage requirements. This market trajectory underscores its strategic importance in meeting the evolving needs of critical sectors and signifies its pivotal role in providing efficient storage solutions.

Key Insights from the Market Analysis:

The global open air merchandizers and accessories market witnessed a steady growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global open-air merchandizers and accessories market, contributing to more than 23.7% of the total revenue share.

Within North America, the United States (U.S.) market for open-air merchandizers and accessories is projected to demonstrate a 5.4% year-on-year growth by volume.

The United Kingdom is poised to lead the Western Europe market, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over the designated period.

Further Valuable Insights Provided:

Future Market Insights presents an impartial analysis of the global open air merchandizers and accessories market, encompassing historical data spanning from 2018 to 2022 and forecasted statistics extending from 2023 to 2033.

To discern opportunities within the open air merchandizers and accessories market, the report is categorized based on installation type (counter mounted, drop in, freestanding, and under counter), refrigeration type (remote refrigeration and self-contained refrigeration), components (evaporator, compressor, condenser, thermostat, and capillary tube), and distribution channel (offline stores and online retail stores), covering five significant regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global market include:

Beverage-Air, Koolmore, Koldline, Delfield, Hyrda Kool, Marchia, Kool-It, Avantco Refrigeration, Micro Market, Universal.

Noteworthy Developments from Key Players:

In March 2023, Accucold, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), expanded its range of vaccine refrigeration equipment certified to the NSF/ANSI 456 Vaccine Storage Standard. The Accucold Pharma-Vac Performance Series, available in 9 sizes, adheres to the latest standard through testing by an ANSI-accredited third-party laboratory.

In January 2023, Traulsen introduced its TF Flex Drawer under-counter refrigerator/freezer, equipped with a unique feature allowing the temperature of each drawer to be adjusted from cooling to freezing with a simple touch. Each drawer has the flexibility to operate at distinct temperature settings.

Key Segments Profiled in the Open Air Merchandizers and Accessories Market:

By Installation Type:

Counter Mounted

Drop In

Freestanding

Under Counter

By Refrigeration Type:

Remote Refrigeration

Self-contained Refrigeration

By Components:

Evaporator

Compressor Reciprocating Hydrocarbon Scroll

Condenser

Thermostat

Capillary tube

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Multi-brand Store s Discount Stores Specialty stores

Online Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

