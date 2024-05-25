Global Liver Transplantation Market for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach USD 2,653.4 Million by 2033 at a 6.5% of CAGR

The global liver transplantation market is poised for significant growth, with the current market value projected to reach USD 1,409.8 million. According to recent market analysis, the market is expected to expand substantially, reaching a valuation of around USD 2,653.4 million by 2033. The liver transplant market is estimated to record a commendable growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of liver diseases and advancements in transplant techniques.

Liver transplantation is a life-saving procedure for individuals with end-stage liver disease or acute liver failure. As the prevalence of liver diseases, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, continues to rise globally, the demand for liver transplants is increasing.

Transplanting the liver can be a life-saving treatment for people with advanced liver failure. Additionally, it is an essential treatment for certain liver cancers and end-stage liver disease. As long as liver-related conditions including cirrhosis, hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease continue to be major worldwide health concerns, there will likely be a greater need for liver transplant therapy.

It is projected that the market for liver transplants will expand in the near future, with significant growth coming from advancements in treatment methods. The market for liver transplants has grown as a result of government and some private healthcare facilities’ reimbursement policies.

2020 saw the completion of almost 130,000 organ transplants, according to Weforum (2022). The kidney was the most common organ, followed by the liver and heart. The liver transplant market is dominated by a few companies that create surgical tools and preservation methods.

For example, a group of Swiss doctors came up with a novel way in June 2022 to shorten the waiting list for organ transplants. In addition, the surgeons created a novel technique to sustain a damaged liver for a few days. In order to see encouraging progress, the staff is still keeping an eye on the patient.

The transplant waiting list may be shortened by developing new methods for storing injured livers as well as conducting efficient stem cell, tissue engineering, and organogenesis research and development.

Key Takeaways :

The North American region showed a 29.2% share of the liver transplantation market.

European nations also show promising market demand in the liver transplantation market, with a share of 20.7%.

Based on treatment type, liver transplantation surgery dominates the liver transplantation market with a 61.1% global revenue share.

According to the forecast, 51% of liver transplantation surgeries are done in hospitals, while the rest are done in ambulatory and adult liver transplantation centers.

Recent Developments Detected by FMI in the Liver Transplantation Market:

In 2022, Jaslok Hospital and Research Center in Mumbai saved two lives with a single liver transplantation surgery. This transplantation surgery, also known as split cadaver liver donation surgery, is where the liver is split into two. It was then used by both an adult and a pediatric recipient simultaneously.

In August 2022, Integrated Graphene, with a team of scientists, developed an electrochemical biosensor to detect biliary complications in donor livers. The device, Gii-Sens, can detect the quality of the liver before transplantation. It can prevent the development of biliary complications and match the donor-recipient for transplant. According to the makers of Gii-Sens, the device is portable, economical, and responds fast to point-of-care diagnostics.

Key Players:

Allosource

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Digna Biotech S.L.

Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Isogenis, Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Thompson Surgical

Integra Life Sciences

Baxter International Inc.

XVIVO

VirTech Bio

Vital Therapies

HepaTx

Humedics

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Liver Transplantation Market:

By Treatment Type:

Liver Transplantation Surgery

Post-Surgery Anti-Rejection Treatment

Cyclosporine

Tacrolimus

Sirolimus Prednisone Azathioprine

Mycophenolate Mofetil

By End Use:

Hospitals

Adult Liver Transplantation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

