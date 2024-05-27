Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement, Sourcing Intelligence Report 2030

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Category Overview

The clinical trial imaging services category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2023 to 2030. North America holds the largest category share at about 41%.The rising number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) along with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the increasing presence of chronic health diseases among the population, the development of innovative imaging techniques, and rising R&D investment to develop new drugs and therapies are some of the key factors driving the growth.

There are several key trends emerging in the category and some of them include the integration of artificial intelligence, betterment in data management & analysis, virtual imaging, and trials. For example:

In January 2023, ICON plc, a leading provider of clinical trial services, announced the launch of a new imaging platform that enables real-time monitoring and analysis of imaging data in clinical trials

In February 2023, PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading clinical research organization, announced the expansion of its imaging capabilities in Asia, with the opening of a new imaging center in Singapore

In April 2023, BioClinica, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging services, announced the launch of a new imaging platform that would merge AI and machine learning technologies to improve the accuracy and efficiency of image analysis in clinical trials

Order your copy of the Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 , published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

The project and data management services segment accounted for 29% of the category share in 2021, providing operational expertise, tracking projects, converting scans into digital images, regulatory control, and issue resolution. Based on application, non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a rapidly growing disease with a global prevalence of 25.2% and is expected to reach 63% by 2030, driving demand for its treatment. Companies are focusing on improving clinical trial studies to assess the effectiveness of therapies used for NASH. The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment accounted for 46% of the Research & Development market in 2021, driven by the increasing cost of drug development and the demand for outsourcing of research and development activities.

This category is fragmented with the presence of various small and medium-sized businesses that provide clinical trial imaging. Major market players are focused on research and development operations inside their organizations in order to extend their business across many geographies. To increase their share and boost their position, key corporations are pursuing various methods such as mergers, acquisitions, cooperation, and partnerships. For instance, ICON PLC purchased PRA Health Science in February 2021 to enhance its clinical research operations and worldwide healthcare intelligence.

Staff, software tools, logistics, and other elements have a significant impact on the cost structure of an imaging core laboratory. Radiologists who are responsible for data collection and image analysis account for 50 – 60% of the labor cost and 46 – 48% of the overall cost. Image upload, de-identification, data processing, and storage software, as well as picture analysis software, are all utilized. Logistics personnel assist with site setup, research site administration, trip supervision, and image transmission. Overhead is also influenced by maintenance and rental facility costs.

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Clinical Trial Imaging Services category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 20% – 30% (annual) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Variable pricing model,

fixed-fee pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Products and services

applications

modalities

operational capabilities

regulatory standards and mandates

category innovations

others

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The majority of CROs use “variable pricing models,” sometimes known as full-time equivalent (FTE). This implies that the CRO charges its sponsor a set fee for each full-time hour worked on the project. The notion is comparable to the term “billable hours” which is used in a variety of sectors. However, this model has its own disadvantages as the price of the services changes even during the study whenever the companies revise per-hour charges owing to the prevalent macroeconomic factors. This will lead to uncertainty about the overall budget required at the start of the study. This has pushed the CROs to adopt “fixed-fee pricing” as an alternative payment mechanism. The primary benefit of fixed-fee pricing is the clarity of the study’s budget. Clinical trial sponsors know how much their initiatives will cost in advance, eliminating the chance of unexpected costs. This gives them more influence over the project’s finances.

China and India are some of the preferred sourcing destinations for this category. India is a popular destination for imaging services due to its established medical sector. Suppliers offer competitive pricing, and skilled labor, and can accommodate various project sizes. China is renowned for its precision manufacturing, offering high-quality products and advanced technology. Its suppliers are known for their precision, reliability, and strict quality control processes.

List of Key Suppliers

Resonance Health,

Navitas Life Sciences,

IXICO plc,

ProScan Imaging,

Radiant Sage LLC,

Medpace,

Biomedical Systems Corp,

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies,

Intrinsic Imaging,

BioTelemetry

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Synthetic Fibers Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Medical Writing Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):