Explosive Growth: Dietary Supplement Market to Hit $170.1 Billion by 2034 with 9.5% CAGR | FMI

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Dietary Supplement Market is set to be valued at US$ 74.3 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach US$ 170.1 billion by 2034. Over the estimated period 2024 to 2034, global dietary supplement demand will likely increase at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Consumers these days genuinely care about their well-being. This apparent pattern highlights an increased consciousness of one’s own well-being and an active approach to preserving it.

Preventive care is becoming a more important part of everyday life for people who care about their health. In fact, the market for dietary supplements is seeing significant growth as a result of the broader health and wellness trend.

Weight management supplements are becoming more and more popular as people struggle with obesity and search for healthier ways to reduce their weight. The proactive health mindset that people are embracing is increasing the demand for dietary supplements.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Dietary Supplements Industry Strategic Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-263

Key Takeaways from the Dietary Supplement Market Report

over the forecast period. Based on form, the soft gel (capsule) segment is anticipated to expand significantly by generating a share of 35.8% in 2024.

in 2024. Australia’s dietary supplement industry will likely expand at a steady CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China is expected to showcase a considerable CAGR of around 7.8% in the evaluation period.

“Sales of nutritional, herbal, and vitamin supplements have increased significantly. Along with the established enterprises, a number of new ones have entered this industry in tandem with this increase. These producers are all actively looking for new ways to reach large consumer bases,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is winning?

Following key dietary supplement manufacturers listed in the report:

BASF SE

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Now Health Group, Inc.

Herbalife International

Amway Corp.

ADM

Arkopharma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Ayanda

Other

The dairy supplement market is characterized by intense competition among key players. They are vying for high market shares through innovations in product formulations, marketing strategies, and expanding product portfolios.

They aim to meet the growing demand for nutritional enhancements and functional dairy-based products. Competitive assessments in this market emphasize continual research & development, quality control, and strategic collaborations to capture consumer attention amid evolving health trends and preferences.

