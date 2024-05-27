Explosive Growth of the Ready-To-Eat Food Market: Forecasted Value Surges to US$ 391.1 Billion by 2034 with 9.2% CAGR Growth | FMI Study

CITY, Country, 2024-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ready-To-Eat Food Market is projected to reach US$ 195.9 billion in 2024 and US$ 391.1 billion in 2034. By 2034, the ready-to-eat food demand is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Changing social and economic patterns, increasing spending on food, and changes in dietary habits are set to drive the worldwide demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods. After the COVID-19 crisis, the ready-to-eat food industry is among the fastest-growing markets.

Rising consumer demand for healthier, more customizable, authentic, and natural products without compromising health goals, taste, or nutrients is driving the market growth. Ready-to-eat food aid people eat healthy meals despite their busy schedules and dynamic lifestyles.

The United States, China, and India, with their rapid economic growth and immense potential, are expected to propel demand in the market. In these countries, frozen and chilled ready meals rank among the most popular types of ready-to-eat food. Trends in consumer food preferences, such as veganism, gluten-free eating, and environmentally friendly packaging, bring value to the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ready-to-eat Food Market Report:

“Some of the factors bolstering the market include the introduction of more exotic products, the surge of private labels, and the premiumization of products. Consumer perceptions of prepared meals are steadily increasing, with customers finding that high-speed cooking times and convenience are optimal,” Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé, Dr. Oetker, Campbell Soup Company, Nomad Foods, Danone, Vietnam Hanfimex Corporation, and General Mills Inc. are key ready-to-eat food manufacturers listed in the report. The market is fragmented due to several international and domestic companies.

Key Companies Profiled

Nestlé

Dr. Oetker

Campbell Soup Company

Nomad Foods

Danone

Vietnam Hanfimex Corporation

General Mills Inc.

California Pizza Kitchen

McCain Foods Ltd.

MTR Foods Private Limited

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to meet the emerging health choices of consumers around the world. Companies are using strategies such as partnerships, innovation, online advertising campaigns, and new product developments to expand their product portfolios and customer bases.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, VegaBytz Company introduced plant-based, 100% vegan meat products in India, offering ready-to-eat meat, chicken, tuna meals, and curry products made from plants.

VegaBytz Company introduced plant-based, 100% vegan meat products in India, offering ready-to-eat meat, chicken, tuna meals, and curry products made from plants. In 2021, Nomad acquired Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group (FFBG) to expand its product portfolio.

Nomad acquired Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group (FFBG) to expand its product portfolio. In 2022, McCain Foods acquired Scelta Products. Through this acquisition, the company’s position in the prepared frozen appetizer market will be strengthened, and frozen appetizers will gain more impetus and production capacity.

Ready-to-eat Food Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Dairy Products

Instant Breakfast/Cereals

Bakery and Confectionary

Meat and Poultry

Frozen Pizza

Pasta and Noodles

Savory Snacks

Prepared Salads

By Sales Channel:

Food Service Hotel, Restaurant, Cafes Bakeries and Patisseries Quick Service Restaurants (Sandwicheries, Fast Casual, Coffee Shops)

Airport Retail

Travel Retail

Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Wholesale Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Specialty Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

