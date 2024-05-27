FMI Analysis States Global Diamond Core Drilling Market to Surpass USD 3.7 Billion Revenue Share by 2033, Driven by an Average CAGR of 6.3%

The global diamond core drilling market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2023 according to Future Market Insights, Inc., is poised for substantial growth, aiming to surpass USD 3.7 billion by 2033, supported by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth is attributed to various significant factors, prominently fueled by the expansion of the global population.

The increasing global population has led to a heightened demand for housing, infrastructure, and commercial spaces, consequently driving up construction activities worldwide. Many nations are undertaking ambitious infrastructure projects to accommodate their expanding populations, providing a substantial boost to the diamond core drilling market. Simultaneously, urbanization is playing a crucial role, further propelling this growth as individuals migrate from rural to urban areas in search of better opportunities, thereby increasing the need for intensified building and urban development. The trajectory of this market is distinctly characterized by its alignment with the evolving demands of a rapidly growing global population.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Diamond Core Drilling Market Study:

In terms of end-use, the construction industry will hold a majority of the share however increasing mineral production rate across the globe will increase the application of diamond core drilling in the mining industry

Due to stringent safety protocol and increasing fatalities in mining industries, adoption of rig-operated drilling machines is increasing, boosting segment growth

Based on drilling technique, stitch drilling is expected to account for lion’s share in the global diamond core drilling market

Germany is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets owing to the presence of leading companies

India is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities backed by rising application in the mining and construction industry

China will lead the East Asia’s diamond core drilling market owing to the favourable government initiatives to increase the adoption of automated drilling machines

Competitive Landscape:

Dominance of top five players has left the market consolidated, creating an entry barrier for new players in global diamond core-drilling market. Adoption of inorganic growth strategies to gain exposure in the overseas territories is one of the major factor expected to create growth opportunities.

Future Market Insights identifies Hilti Corporation, Epiroc AB, Bogart Long year, Robert Bosch, and Husqvarna AB among the top 5 players in the diamond core drilling market. The contribution of these top 5 players in global market revenue, collectively, is estimated to be around 13.6%.

Recent Developments:

Key manufacturers are focusing on technological advancement and product customization which is expected to expand their regional footprints in the industry, spurring sales.

For instance, Barsele Minerals Corporation, on 7th June 2021, announced the resumption of diamond drilling activities which included drilling for 3,000 meters to test orogenic gold and volcanogenic massive sulphides. The drilling exploration program is operated through a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

The company also announced the acquisition of Agnico Eagle’s indirect 55% interest in the Barsele Project and upon completion of the drilling project, the company will take over Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, consolidating 100% control.

Also, in June 2021, another manufacturer, Tectonic Metals Inc. announced the company’s exploration plans, anchored by two oriented diamond drilling campaigns, Tibbs Gold Project and Seventymile Gold Project in Alaska. The company is using rotary air blast drilling to carry out the exploration program.

Diamond Core Drilling Market Segmentation:

By Operation Type:

Hand Held,

Rig Operated

By Drilling Technique:

Stitch Drilling,

Underwater Diamond Drilling,

Surface Drilling,

Underground Drilling

By Drilling Type:

Rotary Drilling,

Wireline Drilling

By End Use:

Construction Industry,

Mining Industry (Open Pit Mines, Closed Pit Mines)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

