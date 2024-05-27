Global Companion Animal Drugs Industry Booming: Projected to Reach US$59.2 Billion by 2033 at a 4.4% CAGR | FMI

The Global Companion Animal Drugs Industry is positioned for significant growth, fueled by a rising tide of pet ownership and increasing awareness of pet healthcare. According to a recent analysis, the market is expected to register a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2033. This translates to a projected market valuation of US$59.2 billion by 2033, a substantial increase from the US$36.7 billion recorded in 2022.

Companion animals, including beloved pets such as dogs, cats, and horses, receive essential medications designed to safeguard their health and shield them from infections and various health concerns. Companion animal veterinarians play a pivotal role in administering these medications, ensuring the speedy recovery of pets post-surgery, diagnosing and treating ailments, and maintaining their overall well-being.

The significance of companion animal medications extends beyond the well-being of our cherished pets. These drugs also contribute to safeguarding the health of the entire family, protecting them from any potential health risks that pets might pose. In essence, companion animal medications play a vital role in fostering not only the health of our furry friends but also the peace of mind and well-being of those who care for them.

Increasing Urbanization and Growing Affluence in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Increasing urbanization levels and growing affluence, especially in developing countries, have been driving the adoption of pets, thus leading to increased demand for healthcare products for pets such as companion animal drugs. Continued urbanization has also resulted in the increasing prevalence of various diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy, and behavioral anxieties among small companion animals. This has been driving the demand for innovative classes of medicines such as companion animal drugs.

Upcoming Therapeutic Innovations in Pet Care to Aid Market Growth

Besides traditional drugs, animal health companies have also been investing in smart diagnostic care to help prevent diseases before their actual onset. Companies are also trying to develop generic capabilities to demonstrate bioequivalence to reference prescription drugs in the companion animal drugs market, as many key drugs no longer benefit from intellectual property protection. The development of new vaccines and medications for animals is expected to support the growth of the companion animal drugs industry over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities and shorter drug-lifecycle are playing an important role in the growth of the companion animal drugs industry. Innovations in companion animal drugs are easier and sustainable for a longer period, while R&D cycle time are shorter (~ three years) in the Companion Animal Healthcare (CAH) industry as compared to human health, ranging between seven and 15 years for other drugs. This increases the return on investment in companion animal drugs and leads to faster profits for the market players.

Collaborative Ventures to Promote the Global Companion Animal Drugs Industry Growth

Collaborative ventures such as One Health promote the unification of veterinary and medical sciences, leading to better disease surveillance, control, and education, especially for companion animals such as dogs and cats. One Health venture enables the identification of alteration in infection traveling patterns. The patterns are changing mostly in the case of parasites due to changes in climate and increasing host-vector interactions. Some organizations helping in the monitoring of One Health in companion animals are the Companion Animal Parasite Council and European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites.

Such ventures are expected to complement the growth of the companion animal drugs market.

Low Awareness of Animal Diseases to Hamper the Global Companion Animal Drugs Industry Growth

In many developing countries, people lack awareness regarding certain serious companion animal diseases as opposed to livestock diseases, which are more regularly monitored. This is primarily true about pet vaccinations, which is a mandatory requirement for up to three years. Additionally, parasitic medications for companion animals and livestock are different. Lack of awareness with regards to the differentiation of these medication varieties leads to adverse drug side effects and thus low administration of companion animal medications. Such factors are likely to create a hindrance in the growth of the companion animal drugs market.

Also, the majority of animal healthcare drugs have limited scope for patent extension, primarily due to drug portfolios dominated by drugs that have crossed maturity, which in turn is expected to deter the growth of the companion animal drugs industry over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Companion Animal Drugs Industry:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co, Ltd.

Bayer AG

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Merial)

Virbac Animal Health

Ceva Santè Animale

Key Segments Covered in Global Companion Animal Drugs Industry Research

Product:

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory

Parasiticides

Heartworm

Behavioral Products

Nutritional Products

Skin Care Products

Vaccines

Distributional Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

