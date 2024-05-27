Global Bacteriophage Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 4.2% CAGR, Reaching US$68 Million by 2033 | FMI Expert Reveals

The Global Bacteriophage Industry is on a steady growth trajectory, offering a promising alternative to traditional antibiotics. According to a recent analysis, the market garnered a value of US$45.07 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$68 million by 2033. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% throughout the forecast period, signifying an expanding market for this innovative medical approach.

The rising demand for phage probiotics due to their several advantages over traditional probiotics is propelling the growth in the market. Phage probiotics stimulate the growth of good gut bacteria over bad gut bacteria and help maintain a healthy gut. Additionally, a growing development of new treatment options for anti-bacterial-resistant infections is improving the growth in the market. Rising awareness regarding the use of bacteriophage probiotics for patients with bowel difficulties, and immune-mediated digestive issues will also boost the market.

Surging demand for phage probiotics has encouraged the key players in the market to up their game by increasing investment in research and development (R&D) for new bacteriophages. In comparison to antibiotics, bacteriophages possess high host specificity, exhibit good benefits with single-hit kinetics, are self-replicating, and also possess anti-biofilm properties.

As per FMI, gastroenterology is the most sought-after application of phage probiotics, as phage probiotics are administered by doctors since phage therapeutics do not get early clearance from regulatory authorities in many developing regions.

Bacteriophage probiotics are mostly administered via the oral route since it is non- non-invasive, show immediate release, and are cost-effective. These probiotics are widely available in retail pharmacies, thereby, boosting sales in developing nations.

Key Takeaways from the Global Bacteriophage Industry Study

Phage probiotics are expected to hold over 95% market value share in 2021 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 4.2% over the forecast period.

market value share in 2021 and are expected to display a over the forecast period. The oral route of administration accounted for over 96% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to hold a market share value of 97.2% by 2031.

In terms of application, gastroenterology registered growth at a CAGR of 4.3% in 2021, with a market share of 93.8% .

in 2021, with a market share of . Retail pharmacies will hold a higher share in the Global Bacteriophage Industry due to the presence of a large chain of retail pharmacies and the easy availability of pharma products

Europe is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 43% by the end of the forecast period due to the presence of large healthcare infrastructure and strong R&D centers.

Global Bacteriophage Industry Competition

Acquisitions, expansion, development of an extensive product pipeline, and product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base in different geographies.

In August 2021, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort partnered with the station to launch a new functional medicine practice located at the resort’s award-winning, 70,000-square-foot spa and wellness facility.

In February 2020, Microgen’s Bacteriophage products were included in clinical recommendations for urology.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The Global Bacteriophage Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the Global Bacteriophage Industry segment based on product – (phage probiotics, phage therapeutics), by route of administration- (oral, topical, others), by application (gastroenterology, respiratory infections treatment, skin infection treatment, wound prophylaxis, urogenital infection treatment, others), by distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies) and across seven major regions.

Key Players: in the Global Bacteriophage Industry

Life extension

Arthur Andrew Medical

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

BioChimpharm

Micreos Human Health

Designs for Health

Accelerated Health Systems LLC

The station

Microgen

IntraLytix Inc.

Key Segments Covered In Global Bacteriophage Industry Research

By Product:

Phage Probiotics

Phage Therapeutics

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Other

By Application:

Gastroenterology

Respiratory infections market

Skin infection treatment

Wound prophylaxis

Urogenital infection treatment

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

