Fire Retardant Coatings Industry to Hit US$ 9.17 billion by 2032 with a 6% CAGR Driven by Rising Infrastructure Demands

During the projected period, the fire retardant coatings industry size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching a market share of US$ 9.17 billion in 2032, up from US$ 4.83 billion in 2021. Fire retardant coatings work on the basis of the ability to suppress the production of gases produced at the time of the combustion process. Additionally, fire retardant coatings require relatively low maintenance costs – this is one of the superior properties of fire retardant coatings for gaining acceptance in several end-use industries.

Fire retardant coatings have been formulated in numerous types depending on base composition and substrate type. According to composition, fire retardant coatings are generally boron-based and phosphorus-based fire retardant coatings.

There is a substantial demand for fire retardant coatings due to the clearly expanding infrastructure of the industrial and commercial sectors, as well as associated electric supplies and operations, such as fireplaces, where the risk of accidents is higher.

Further, by product type, fire retardant coatings have two types including non-intumescent and intumescent fire retardant coatings. The fire retardant coatings find a wide range of applications in industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.

Global Fire Retardant Coatings Market: Industry Participants

The global fire retardant coatings market has a number of small as well as international manufacturers at a regional level. A few key players are identified across the value chain of the global fire retardant coatings market which have been listed below –

NIPPON PAINT Co. Ltd.S Noble Paints HEMPEL Akzo Nobel PPG Industries Carboline Kansai Paints Jotun Promat International Nullifire GCC Applied Technologies Isolatek International

The global Fire retardant coatings research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The global Fire retardant coatings market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on the global Fire retardant coatings market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industries.

Global Fire Retardant Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fire retardant coatings market can be segmented into seven key regions. Rapid industrialization and modernization will continue to drive market growth in developed economies. The regions like the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA anticipated propelling the demand for fire retardant coatings in the near future, due to increasing industrial infrastructure and concern towards protecting property and safeguards across the regions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Fire Retardant Coatings Market Survey

By Product Type:

Non-intumescent Fire Retardant Coatings

Intumescent Fire Coatings

By Material:

Boron-based Fire Retardant Coatings

Phosphorus-based Fire Retardant Coatings

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Marine

Furniture

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

