North America Electrical Testing Services Market Anticipates Robust Growth, Forecasted at a 6% CAGR, Expected to Surpass US$ 4.5 Billion by 2033

The North America Electrical Testing Services Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the North America Electrical Testing Services market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for North America Electrical Testing Services. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The North America Electrical Testing Services Market is currently witnessing a substantial upswing in demand, predominantly propelled by a heightened emphasis on regulatory compliance and safety protocols within industrial plants and manufacturing facilities. This increased focus is a direct response to the implementation of stringent regulations aimed at averting penalties associated with negligence and non-compliance. Consequently, businesses are increasingly embracing electrical testing services to guarantee that their work environments adhere to industry standards and are free from potential hazards.

Furthermore, the imperative to minimize downtime and uphold uninterrupted operations is escalating, further amplifying the necessity for these indispensable services. Projections indicate that the North America electrical testing services market is on track to achieve a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion in 2023, with expectations of reaching US$ 4.5 billion by 2033. This trajectory underscores a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2023 to 2033. As industry participants acknowledge the pivotal role of electrical testing services in ensuring compliance and operational continuity, the market is strategically positioned for sustained growth over the ensuing decade.

Electrical testing services have become essential components in ensuring regulatory compliance, thereby mitigating the risk of penalties associated with negligence, non-compliance, and the creation of hazardous work environments. This has resulted in a significant rise in the global demand for these services, driven by an increasing emphasis on safety within industrial plants and manufacturing units, coupled with a concerted effort to minimize operational downtime.

Projections indicate that the electrical testing services market is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future, with several key factors propelling this expansion. These factors include the accelerating pace of railway electrification, advancements in steel production, and a growing focus on systematic equipment testing to proactively address potential breakdowns.

The crucial role played by these services in preventing issues such as short circuits, lubricant leakage, corrosion, and wiring faults has been a driving force behind the expansion of the global electrical testing services market. Manufacturing industries and power generation plants, in particular, are increasingly relying on comprehensive electrical equipment testing, contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

Furthermore, the increasing investment in the development of electrical infrastructure to ensure accessible and uninterrupted electricity in key regions, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada, is expected to further bolster the demand for electrical testing services. Notably, North America is anticipated to witness a surge in the sales of electrical testing services, driven primarily by the implementation of stringent regulatory frameworks mandating regular inspections of electrical equipment and power distribution lines to prevent potential hazards.Top of Form

Key Takeaways

Canada’s electrical testing services industry is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for electrical testing services in Mexico is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By service type, the transformer testing segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the power generation station segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

“Increasing investments to develop electrical infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The North American electrical testing services market is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

The key industry players are Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric Company, ABB Inc., Power Products & Solutions, American Electrical Testing, Haugland Group LLC, Dekra, TCS Electrical Co., Phase One Electric, Intran, GEM Electrical Services, Electric Power Systems.

Some recent developments in the North American electrical testing services market are:

In June 2023, ABB Inc. declared the acquisition of Munich-based smart home products leader, Eve Systems GmbH, with operations in Europe and the United States.

In June 2023, Siemens Digital Industries Software integrated Supplyframe™ Design-to-Source Intelligence platform with Siemens Xcelerator portfolio enhancing real-time supply chain intelligence for comprehensive digital twin technology.

In August 2021, RESA Power, a U.S.-based electrical solutions provider, announced the acquisition of EPIC Energy Solutions, LLC, an electrical testing company. This acquisition enables RESA Power to enhance its testing capabilities in the Midwest region.

Siemens Mobility acquired Optrail in June 2023 to broaden its Train Planning System capabilities.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global North America electrical testing services market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the North American electrical testing services market, the report is segmented on the basis of end-use (power generation stations, transmission and distribution stations, steel plants, major refineries, railways, other industrial (laboratory, etc.), data centers, healthcare and hospitality, and commercial establishments) and service type (transformer testing, circuit breaker testing, protection testing, battery testing, rotating equipment vibration testing, motors/generator testing, and thermographic testing) across two major countries (United States and Canada).

Key Segments Profiled in the North America Electrical Testing Services Industry Survey

By End Use:

Power Generation Stations

Transmission and Distribution Stations

Steel Plants

Major Refineries

Railways

Other Industrial (Laboratory, etc)

Data Centers

Healthcare and Hospitality

Commercial Establishments

By Service Type:

Transformer Testing

Circuit Breaker Testing

Protection Testing

Battery Testing

Rotating Equipment Vibration Testing

Motors/Generator Testing

Thermographic Testing

By Country:

United States

Canada

