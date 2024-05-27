Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Projected to Reach US$ 34.26 Billion by 2033

Request our market sample report:

The overall market’s expansion is hampered by the high initial set-up expenses as well as the large running and maintenance expenditures. The expansion is also limited by the absence of standardization in toll-collecting technologies and the government’s stringent regulations for approval of electronic tolling technology.

Key Takeaways from the Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis:

Between 2023 and 2033, the United States electronic toll collection market is forecasted to grow at an 11% annual growth rate.

Germany is the leading country in Europe for the production of electronic toll collection devices, and the regional market could witness an 8% CAGR through 2033.

The demand for electronic technology in the United Kingdom is growing at 7.5% CAGR, and it might continue till 2033 end.

China’s electronic toll collection system market dominates Asia and is estimated to progress at a lucrative 9.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

India is a remarkably growing market for automated tolling collection systems and is expected to exhibit a robust 12.2% CAGR through 2033.

Based on technology type, the electronic toll collection systems with RFID are expected to garner 28.7% of the global revenue share in 2023.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Competitive Landscape:

The overall market is fairly consolidated, as a few market layers hold a sizable portion of the global market. Numerous important developments are taking place in the ETC industry as cashless tolling systems have become more popular since the pandemic. Contactless payment for tolls is convenient, lessens traffic, improves overall road safety, and is anticipated to provide government support for the establishment of new players.

Recent Developments by the Market Players:

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority chose TransCore in June 2022 to create, implement, and operate its newly installed next-generation toll-collecting systems. The conventional system at this international bridge connecting New York with Wellesley was replaced with TransCore advanced toll collection devices and systems.

At the Intelligent Transport System World Congress in October 2021, innovative electronic tolling automation was jointly introduced by AEye Incorporate and Intetra. By enhancing AEye’s 4Sight M LiDAR features, the firms made high-resolution detection possible in toll booths. The high-performance LiDAR solution provided by AEye recognizes different kinds of vehicles, their speeds, traffic, and environmental factors.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Transponders

Antennae

Communication systems

Treadles

Inductive loops

Scanning devices

Weigh-in-motion devices

Cameras and film storage devices

By Technology Type:

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Video Analytics

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

By Application Type:

Highway

Urban

Bridges

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Asia Pacific Market

Japan Market

Western Europe Market

Eastern Europe Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

