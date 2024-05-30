Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry Set for Explosive Growth at 8.3% CAGR, Reaching US$8.7 Billion by 2033 | FMI Study

The Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry is poised for a remarkable surge, fueled by the growing need for improved diabetes management solutions. According to a recent analysis, the market is projected to experience a stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033. This translates to a significant market expansion, with the value expected to climb from US$3,927.3 million in 2023 to a staggering US$8,750.7 million by 2033.

Amidst the escalating global diabetic population, there is a growing emphasis on innovative therapeutic strategies. Healthcare stakeholders and patients alike are seeking advanced solutions to effectively address the challenges associated with diabetes. In this context, smart insulin pens are emerging as a crucial component in the arsenal against diabetes.

Manufacturers are thus capitalizing on these trends to launch fresh and inventive product lines, allowing them to gain a firm foothold in the market. Medtronic, for example, will debut its InPenTM smart insulin device with real-time GuardianTM Connect CGM Data in November 2020, making it the first smart insulin pen for diabetics who require many daily injections. BioCorp and Roche Diabetes Care just launched the Mallya smart insulin pen device in France in April 2021.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry Report

Bluetooth-enabled Smart Insulin Pens will account for more than half of the revenue share by 2031.

According to indications, type 2 diabetes therapy will account for the majority of smart insulin pen deployment.

Smart Insulin Pens were primarily distributed through retail pharmacies, with e-commerce sales fast increasing.

The United States will see credible growth as the approval rate for new diabetes treatment devices rises.

Growing acceptance of needle-free insulin injections in the United Kingdom

In the long run, Germany and France will see increasing collaboration between key manufacturers.

A high concentration of regional manufacturers will drive growth in India and China.

Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry – Key questions answered in the report

What trends are in store for the Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry growth?

According to FMI, the Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry is expected to reach multi-billion dollar valuations in both the short and long run, owing to an increase in the global diabetes population pool and the resulting increase in hospital workload. Bluetooth-enabled Smart Insulin Pens are predicted to stay in high demand.

Which is the most promising Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry?

According to FMI’s estimate, demand for Smart Insulin Pens is projected to continue high in the US market, owing to the government’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the diabetes epidemic through major advertising campaigns. Furthermore, with the presence of multiple regional-level producers, India and China are likely to emerge as the main markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry Competitive Landscape

significant insulin pen manufacturers are efficiently using significant expansion tactics, such as new product releases and R&D, collaboration with current manufacturers, and outright/partial purchase of important market participants. The incorporation of virtual technological breakthroughs to improve diabetes care is being prioritized.

Novo Nordisk and the University of Toronto signed a CAD 40 million investment agreement in February 2021 to establish the Novo Nordisk Network for Healthy Populations. This network will concentrate on novel methods of diabetes management and chronic disease prevention. This will most likely aid in the creation of Smart Insulin Pens.

Companies are also focusing on providing advanced software platforms, such as Digital Medics’ DiabetesPlus DataSync Software. This platform enables users to download insulin and glucose data directly from the device. Key features include downloading insulin data from the insulin pen, glucose levels from the glucose meter, and synchronization of data on the Cloud for use with mobile devices.

Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry Key Players

Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

Emperra GmbH e-Health Technologies

Companion Medical Inc.

Sanofi Aventis LLC

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lily and Company

Companion Medical

Diabnext

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

DIAMESCO Co Ltd.

Patients Pending Ltd (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.)

BERLIN-CHEMIE

Global Smart Insulin Pens Industry – Key Segments Covered

Indication

Diabetes Type I

Diabetes Type II

Connectivity

Bluetooth Connected

USB Connected

Distribution Channel

Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

E-Commerce

Retail Pharmacies

