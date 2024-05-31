Get your Website WCAG Compliant with Acadecraft’s Best Accessibility Consultants

Wyoming, USA, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Acadecraft, a prominent company at the forefront of the accessibility solutions market, is transforming the way the internet is accessible by offering its state-of-the-art WCAG compliance services. Accessibility of a website by everyone is not an option but rather a need.

In a society where digital presence determines our success, it is imperative to have accessibility to digital devices. With Acadecraft’s WCAG 2.0 compliance services, the business could guarantee its websites fully comprise all users, including people with disabilities. Acadecraft assesses the website programs of its clients and offers feasible solutions that enable them to be up to the mark with current standards on accessibility.

“Accessibility is not just about covering up for regulatory requirements or creating an environment accessible to all, but it’s also a means of making a platform inclusive for all users,” remarked Harendar Tomar, CEO at Acadecraft.

The team of advisors at Acadecraft comes with years of experience and skills in the field of accessibility making sure that every customer gets to enjoy personalized consulting services that cater to their unique problems in the area of accessibility. From creating the navigation for screen readers and checking compatibility with assistive technologies to doing many more things, these consultants are dedicated to ensuring accessibility for all.

“Our vision is to make it a standard for all businesses to have accessibility,” says John, COO, of Acadecraft. Beyond the enhanced user experience, this gives businesses an alternative and a broader mode of operation.

With the WCAG compliance services of Acadecraft, businesses can rest in peace that their websites are the best votes for accessibility. Modern websites with more user-friendly features are not only about following the regulations but also about building trust with users’ goodwill and improving the brand image.

It is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today’s digital environment. The Acadecraft’s WCAG standardization process, the company can certify that their websites are made up of all users – regardless of abilities.

About Acadecraft

Acadecraft is an ISO-certified company that offers online content solutions to businesses by empowering them. The company delivers high-quality e-learning services to domestic and international clients. It provides a range of services, including Content Development Services for K-12 and Higher Education, Accessibility Services, Copyediting and Proofreading, Typesetting, Voiceover, Dubbing, and Translation Services.

