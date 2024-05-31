Shea Law Group Offers Legal Assistance for Wrongful Death Claims

Chicago, Illinois, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Losing a loved one due to someone else’s negligence is a devastating experience. In such difficult times, Shea Law Group stands ready to offer compassionate legal support for those seeking justice through wrongful death claims.

Wrongful death occurs when a person dies due to the negligence or misconduct of another party. Understanding the intricacies of wrongful death law is crucial in determining if there are grounds for a lawsuit. Shea Law Group practice exclusively in navigating these complexities, ensuring that grieving families receive the support they need.

With competence in various practice areas, such as medical malpractice, car accidents, and nursing home neglect, Shea Law Group assists clients in understanding their rights and pursuing rightful compensation. The experienced team of attorneys diligently holds negligent parties accountable for their actions.

Filing a wrongful death lawsuit requires timely action and adherence to specific legal procedures. In Illinois, the lawsuit must be brought by a personal representative of the deceased individual within one to two years of the death. Shea Law Group’s wrongful death attorneys are well-versed in state laws and ensure that cases are handled within the prescribed time frames.

While no amount of compensation can alleviate the pain of losing a loved one, Shea Law Group strives to secure fair compensation for clients, addressing financial and emotional losses incurred as a result of the wrongful death.

For more information about legal services for wrongful death, visit the Shea Law Group website.

About Shea Law Group: Shea Law Group is a trusted legal firm based in Chicago, renowned for its compassionate and effective representation in personal injury and wrongful death cases. With a team of experienced attorneys, Shea Law Group is dedicated to ensuring clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve.

Company: Shea Law Group

Address: 2400 North Western Avenue, 2nd Floor

City: Chicago

State: Illinois

Zip code: 60647

Telephone number: +1 877-365-0040