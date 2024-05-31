Empex Watertoys® Ranks as one of the Leading Companies for Splash Pads

Splash pads are becoming increasingly popular in communities and public spaces. They are not just a way to beat the summer heat but also provide kids with an opportunity to indulge in seamless fun. Empex Watertoys® emerges as one of the top-rated splash pad companies providing high-quality equipment to recreational facilities.

USA, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® is a leading manufacturer of interactive and unique splash pads. Since its establishment in 1986, the firm has been consistently providing the best solutions to recreation facilities, municipal parks, resorts and hotels, and amusement parks. They are dedicated to creating top-quality water toys with optimum precision and care.

According to one of the representatives of the company, “As one of the most trusted splash pad companies, Empex Watertoys® is committed to developing water play equipment that can withstand changing weather conditions and rigorous usage. Our core aim is to ensure long-lasting performance and deliver the best value to our clients.”

Empex Watertoys® takes pride in having a rich legacy of craftsmanship, creativity, and a commitment to providing fun-filled experiences. The splash pad toys of the firm are designed to engage young minds and take them to a world of exploration and wonder. From captivating water arches to interactive water cannons, the company offers everything in one place.

Empex Watertoys® focuses on skyrocketing the imagination level and creativity of the kids. The firm continues to deliver reliable products and services and gain the trust and loyalty of valuable clients.

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2