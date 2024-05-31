Innodisk Elevates Smart Manufacturing with AI Solutions at Embedded World 2024  

Nuremberg, Germany, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, is demonstrating its latest embedded and AI solutions tailored for smart manufacturing at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany.

With a primary focus on enhancing productivity, efficiency, and safety in industrial environments, Innodisk’s showcase this year centers around a range of AI solutions, including personal protective equipment (PPE) detection, iCAP Air, iVIT, and MIPI over Type-C Camera solutions, alongside SSD and DRAM modules.

Comprehensive AI Solutions for Smart Manufacturing

Innodisk presents a vision for smart manufacturing with its comprehensive AI solutions, blending expertise in industrial-grade storage, embedded computing, and AI acceleration technologies. These solutions seamlessly integrate into existing manufacturing workflows, ensuring performance, reliability, and security throughout the production process.

Innodisk leverages AI technology to drive advancements in manufacturing environments, offering support from entry to workflow and overall remote management, all benefiting from the advantages brought by AI. Innodisk’s solutions safeguard worker safety from the moment they enter the factory with AI PPE detection while elevating product quality through AOI AI defect detection on the factory floor. Innodisk is further introducing MIPI over Type-C camera solutions to enhance efficiency in applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Additionally, the iVIT Starter Kit simplifies AI adoption, and the iCAP Air command hub can enhance operational control seamlessly.

Customization and Flexibility for Diverse Needs

Innodisk not only provides comprehensive AI solutions and a full range of industrial module offerings but also stands out for its commitment to customization and flexibility. By offering tailored systems designed to meet the unique demands of diverse applications, Innodisk ensures that customers receive solutions precisely suited to their needs. This dedication extends to comprehensive design and manufacturing services, enabling customers to create solutions based on Innodisk’s core technologies, covering everything from modules and components to computing platforms and AI accelerators. By seamlessly integrating all essential elements with a flexible approach, Innodisk ensures seamless integration and compatibility. With a focus on simplifying deployment and management, Innodisk’s solutions reduce complexity for customers, while its experience-driven approach facilitates the transformation of concepts into reality with ease.

In response to the growing need for edge AI solutions, Innodisk also offers a comprehensive lineup featuring the latest DDR5 6400 DRAM modules, CXL memory expansion, industrial-grade SSDs boasting high capacity, and CANbus modules. These offerings underscore the durability and adaptability essential for supporting edge AI system operations. With Innodisk’s AI solutions, manufacturers can unlock the full potential of AI, paving the way for intelligent, efficient, and safer factories in the future.

Experience Innodisk’s solutions at Hall 1, Stand 1-370 at Embedded World 2024.

