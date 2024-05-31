ThinkPalm Unveils Its Advanced IIoT Platform NetvirE with Futuristic Remote Asset Management Capabilities

Kochi, India, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — ThinkPalm, a pioneering software development and product engineering company, proudly unveils NetvirE, its latest innovation in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology. NetvirE, ThinkPalm’s configurable remote asset management solution, is a game-changer designed to cater to the evolving needs of Industry 4.0, offering advanced capabilities for remote asset monitoring and management, real-time infrastructure and equipment monitoring, predictive maintenance, activity detection, asset tracking, and much more.

NetvirE stands out with its component-based design, which consists of two core components: Netvire Edge and Netvire Cloud. NetvirE Edge brings local intelligence and offline continuity, ensuring secure connections to the cloud. On the other hand, NetvirE Cloud handles edge connectivity, asset registry, and data routing with ease, making NetvirE an adaptable, future-ready platform with edge cloud architecture. NetvirE also gives users historic, real-time, and AI/ML based predictive insights into assets and optimizes production performance by allowing organizations to create digital twins of their assets and achieve rapid digital transformation by managing and monitoring assets anywhere, at any time.

On top of all, NetvirE offers a robust set of features designed to optimize asset management, including real-time monitoring of asset health and precise asset control for maximum efficiency. In addition, It guarantees robust data security, supports multi-protocol data collection, and seamlessly integrates with third-party systems.

NetvirE’s wide range of enterprise-ready features, coupled with AI and machine learning capabilities, makes it a highly functional, low-code, cloud-native, and configurable IIoT platform with flexible deployment options, allowing deployment on-premises or in hybrid cloud environments. This ensures NetvirE’s compatibility and scalability across a wide range of industries, including energy, oil/gas, mining, telecommunications, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, smart cities, agriculture, retail, environmental monitoring, and Wildlife Conservation.

