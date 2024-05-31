GSB Carpets Announces Intensive Carpet Cleaning Process Revives Carpets

Perth, Australia, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Carpets, a trusted name in carpet cleaning in Perth for premium carpet cleaning services, announced today the launch of their intensive multi-step carpet cleaning process. This comprehensive approach utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and products approved by the Carpet and Rug Institute to thoroughly clean, restore and protect your carpets.

“Our goal is to provide the deepest, most effective carpet cleaning possible while protecting your carpets,” said owner of GSB Carpets. “Our technicians are highly trained and follow a meticulous multi-step process to lift away dirt and grime, eliminate odors and leave your carpets looking and smelling fresh.”

The GSB Carpets cleaning process includes:

•A pre-vacuuming to lift loose dirt and debris from the carpet fibers.

•Application of a pre-treatment solution to break down stubborn stains and spots.

•Agitation of the carpet pile to loosen embedded dirt and odors.

•Hot water extraction using powerful truck-mounted equipment to lift away dirt and waste.

•Rinsing with fresh, soft water to remove any remaining residue.

•Application of a fiber protectant to shield carpets from future stains and spills.

•Speed drying to minimize inconvenience – most carpets are dry within 3 to 6 hours.

“We take great pride in providing a comprehensive carpet cleaning service using the most advanced techniques and equipment,” said CEO. “Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and carpets that look and feel brand new.”

GSB Carpets has been serving residential and commercial customers in Perth for many years. All technicians are IICRC certified, and GSB Carpets is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. For a free carpet cleaning estimate, call or visit WEBSITE.​

About The Company

GSB Carpets is a pioneering force in the carpet cleaning in North Lake, dedicated to revolutionizing the way carpets are cleaned and maintained. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GSB Carpets has established itself as the premier choice for residential and commercial carpet cleaning needs. At the heart of GSB Carpets’ success is its commitment to excellence in every aspect of its service delivery. Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and advanced cleaning techniques, GSB Carpets ensures that every carpet receives the highest quality care, resulting in pristine and long-lasting results.

Beyond its cutting-edge technology, GSB Carpets prides itself on its team of highly skilled and experienced professionals. From thorough inspections to personalized cleaning solutions, GSB Carpets’ technicians go above and beyond to meet the unique needs of each client, delivering exceptional service with a smile.

With a reputation built on trust, reliability, and superior performance, GSB Carpets continues to set the standard for excellence in carpet cleaning. Whether it’s removing stubborn stains, eliminating odors, or restoring carpets to their original beauty, GSB Carpets is the name that North Lake residents and businesses trust for all their carpet cleaning needs.

For More Information,

PR Contact Name- GSB Carpets

Telephone Number- 0412893104

Email– gsbcleaners@gmail.com

Head over to their website for more information on their reliable carpet cleaning in North Lake at a reasonable cost.

Website- https://www.gsbcarpets.com.au/carpet-cleaning-perth/