Crescent City Auction Gallery in New Orleans will Hold A Two-Day Important Estates Auction, June 14th and 15th

New Orleans, LA, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — A three-piece Arts and Crafts sterling silver tea service, an oil painting by British artist Alfred Fontvill De Breanski (1877-1957), a set of six Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen swan chairs and a selection of antique and vintage weapons are part of Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Estates Auction scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 14th & 15th.

The auction – nearly 700 lots in all – will be held online and live in the Cresent City gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times both days will be 10 am Central. Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.

Much of what is in the auction is property that has been pulled from local and regional estates. The 20th century Arts and Crafts sterling silver solitaire tea set is by Georg Jensen and Wendelas (Denmark, #28) in the Jensen Blossom pattern (est. $2,500-$4,500). The mid-20th century set of six Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen swan chairs is expected to change hands for $3,000-$5,000. The oil on canvas by Alfred Fontvill De Breanski is titled Evening on a Highland River and has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500.

There are over 150 antique, vintage and contemporary weapons, including a German Mauser rifle and semi-automatic pistol, a Harrington & Richardson Company shotgun, and a David Pedersoll Italian reproduction rifle. Also scattered throughout the catalog are fine hunting and combat knives, including brands by Randall Made, Dozier-Arizona and De Leon.

The rest of the auction will present fine items in categories people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery over the years: French, English, Italian and American furniture; original artworks by local and regional artists; paintings by European artists; sterling silver; fine estate jewelry; bric-a-brac; mirrors; lamps and lighting; and wonderful decorative accessories.

The jewelry section has many fine items, including a large black opal and diamond ring, a child’s gold and sapphire dinner ring, a mystic topaz and diamond pendant and a yellow gold bangle bracelet. In addition to the Arts and Crafts tea service, other silver lots will include a set of six sterling silver repousse and relief place plates by Richard Wallace & Sons (est. $2,500-$4,500).

French furniture will feature a mid-19th century Louis Philippe marble-top mahogany commode (est. $600-$1,200); a 19th century French Provincial Louis XV-style cherrywood armoire (est. $700-$1,200); a 19th century Louis XVI-style Aubusson carved walnut canape sofa (est. $700-$1,000); and a lovely French Empire gris peinte giltwood overmantel mirror (est. $800-$1,200).

Other French furniture will include farmhouse tables, rush seat chairs, sideboards, marble-top commodes, armoires, buffets a deux-corps, writing tables, daybeds, confituriers, secretaire a abattants, a four-piece walnut bedroom suite, a curved glass vitrine, gilt and gesso overmantel mirrors, various sets of Louis style chairs, console Tables and many other desirable pieces.

American furniture will showcase tete-a-tete, a Beacon Hill silver cabinet, a Federal chest, a Sheraton mahogany sideboard, a carved mahogany stacking bookcase, a George Nelson for Herman Miller sofa, and an Art Deco style room divider made in the manner of Gilbert Rohde.

Lot 527 is a circa 1960 Pia Manu Brutalist sideboard (est. $4,000-$8,000). Pia Manu is a Belgian workshop, where Jules Dewaele and his son Koen Dewaele worked during the 60’s until now, working with natural stone and ceramics. The created pieces consist of primitive shapes, enhanced by the use of rough materials such as bronze, copper or slate. This minimalist approach makes their creations timeless. Pia Manu tables are rare and desired by collectors worldwide.

English furniture will include a Georgian style nine-piece carved walnut dining room suite, a Georgian mahogany chest, and a set of eight Hepplewhite chairs. Other furniture will feature an Italian Renaissance Revival polychrome pine bassinet (est. $1,000-$1,200); a 19th century Italian giltwood and gesso vitrine (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a Continental giltwood pier table having a mirror with a zoomorphic mask crest and a heavy pierced acanthus crest (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Original artworks by notable local and regional artists will be plentiful. Examples include a silver gelatin print by George Valentine Dureau (La., 1930-2014), titled Louis Gaines (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 1992 oil on canvas by Richard Christopher (“R.C.”) Davis (La., b. 1950), titled Swamp Scene with Cypress Trees and Birds (est. $1,200-$1,800); and an untitled oil on canvas abstract painting from 1988 by Robert Rector (Miss./La., b. 1946) (est. $600-$900).

Also sold will be an oil wash on paper by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Louisiana Bayou with Live Oaks (est. $1,200-$1,800); a circa 1970 color lithograph by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), titled Pyramids and Clouds (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an oil on panel by Niek Van Der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled Naples Beach (est. $2,000-$4,500).

Other artists in the sale include Ellsworth Woodward, John T. Scott, Rhoda Brady Stokes, Knute Heldner, George Rodrigue, E. Bailey Hilda, Arnold Turtle, Paul Ashbrook, Janice Cartier, Albert Marquet, Alexander Calder, Joan Miro and others. See the website for more works and artists.

Other noteworthy items up for bid include a 20th century Pairpoint reverse painted lamp with a tree-lined landscape, the shade signed “C. Durand” and the underside showing a Pairpoint stamp (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 20th century Maria Theresa-style crystal 15-light bronze chandelier (est. $800-$1,200); an artwork from the 2000 New Orleans Festival of Fins by Matt Rinard (La., b. 1964), titled Passenger Fish Fish (est. $600-$1,200); and a pair of iron Versailles-style 20th century planters with pinecone finials over sides with applied relief wreaths (est. $800-$1,200).

Also up for bid will be Limoges dinner sets, Sevres, copper cookware, Mid-Modern lamps, Waterford stemware, African masks, Oriental carpets, iron patio furniture and planters, marble-top bistro tables, a minimalist “Kazuki” dining suite, Mid-Century Modern items and more.

In-person previews will be held beginning Wednesday, June 5th, through Thursday, June 13th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time. No appointment is necessary.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, June 14th-15th, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.