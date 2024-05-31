Organic Frozen Desserts Market Amid Health Conscious Trends And Consumers Are Looking For Vegan, Low-Calorie And Dairy-Free Alternatives

CITY, Country, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The global frozen desserts market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 176 Bn by 2032.

Increasing demand for organic desserts due to various health benefits associated with them such as low-fat and low-sugar content is anticipated to drive the market in the forecast period. Rising number of supermarkets or hypermarkets across the globe is also set to push sales of frozen desserts as these stores provide discounts from time to time.

However, growing health concerns among people may hamper the market in the next decade. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 422 million people worldwide ha

ve diabetes and the number is expected to reach 600 million in the next two decades. Thus, consumers are looking for vegan, low-calorie, and dairy-free alternatives, which may hinder the market.

But, due to growing popularity of organic frozen desserts, several companies are aiming to broaden their product portfolios in this category. In May 2021, for instance, New York-based KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) launched KIND FROZEN Pints, its new creamy, plant-based frozen treat range with 4-6g of protein per serving.

Key Takeaways: Frozen Desserts Market

The global frozen desserts market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 100.1 Bn by 2022.

by 2022. By product type, the ice cream segment is anticipated to account for around 50% of the global frozen desserts market share over the forecast period.

of the global frozen desserts market share over the forecast period. The U.S. frozen desserts market is expected to generate the lion’s share with rising demand for low-fat and healthy desserts.

Sugar free frozen desserts to emerge as a lucrative category among consumers in the upcoming decade.

The China frozen desserts market is set to exhibit steady growth on the back of surging number of ice cream parlors in the country.

“Rising demand for gluten free and low-fat desserts is set to augment growth in the frozen desserts market during the evaluation period,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Frozen Desserts Market

The frozen desserts market is highly fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players such as Unilever, Nestle, and General Mills among others. Top players are focusing on entering emerging markets by expanding their product portfolios to meet the surging consumer demand for various types of desserts, including ice creams.

Some of the other players are competing on the basis of product offerings, taste, flavors, quality, price, packaging, size, functionality, and promotional activities to gain a competitive advantage in the frozen desserts market.

For instance,

In April 2022 , KLIMON, a dairy-free frozen dessert producer, launched 100% plant-based, almond-based, and dairy-free frozen dessert pints in 5 innovative flavors at select Walmart locations across the U.S.

, KLIMON, a dairy-free frozen dessert producer, launched 100% plant-based, almond-based, and dairy-free frozen dessert pints in 5 innovative flavors at select Walmart locations across the U.S. In January 2022, Mondelez International, Inc., an American food manufacturer, introduced its latest range of frozen treats under the Oreo brand. The new range includes Oreo tubs, sandwiches, cones, and bars.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Frozen Desserts Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global frozen desserts market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen cake, and other product type), category (conventional and sugar free), and sales channel (offline sales channel [supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience store, and other sales channel] and online sales channel [company website and e-commerce platform]) across seven major regions of the world.

Frozen Desserts Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Ice Cream

Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Cake

Other Product Type

By Category:

Conventional

Sugar Free

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

