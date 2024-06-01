 Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market Analysis and Outlook Report (2024-2030)

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market evaluation provides information on the major business trends that will impact the market’s growth between 2024 and 2030. It provides information on the fundamental business strategies used in this market. The analysis looks at all potential benefits as well as market advantages, consumer appeal, and expansion chances. The knowledge provided forecasts for the potential future growth in important markets and significant players on the global market.

The global advertising technology (Adtech) platform market is anticipated to grow from USD 986.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 2821.66 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.20 % during the forecast period.

Leading market players:

Meta, Google, Amazon Advertising, The Trade Desk, Criteo, Adobe Advertising Cloud, Magnite, Xandr, PubMatic, YieldOne, Microsoft Advertising, Sizmek, TripleLift, OpenX, Index Exchange, Rubicon Project, MediaMath, AppLovin, IronSource, Unity Ads

Global Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market Segmentation:

Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market by Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premise

Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market by Type

Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)

Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)

Data Management Platforms (DMPs)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Platforms

Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market by Size and Type of User

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) Platforms

Regional Analysis of the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue(million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030(forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America(USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Table of Contents:

– Market Summary

– Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

– Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

– Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market Size by Type and Application

– Regional Market Status and outlook

– Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market Analysis and outlook

– Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

– Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

– Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

– Market Effect Factor Analysis

– Research Finding/ Conclusion

– Appendix

Finally, the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market report is a believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, market development rate, figure, and so on. Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform industry report additionally Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

The Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market Report addresses the following key questions:

What are the factors driving the growth of the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform market? What are the challenges and limitations faced by the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform market? What are the emerging trends and opportunities in the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform market? Which segments of the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform market are experiencing the highest growth? Who are the major players operating in the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform market? What are their market strategies and competitive landscape? What are the regional dynamics and market trends influencing the Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform market?

