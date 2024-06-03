FMI Affirms Global Inductor Market Valuation to Exceed USD 21,417.5 Million Mark by 2032, Driven by 6.1% CAGR Growth

The global inductor market is currently witnessing substantial expansion, characterized by a noteworthy year-on-year increase of 5.6% in 2022. This surge is anticipated to propel the market’s estimated value beyond USD 11,862.1 million by the conclusion of the year. Fueled by optimistic forecasts for sustained growth, the market is strategically positioned to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032, with the aim of reaching an impressive market valuation of USD 21,417.5 million by 2032.

Inductors, functioning as intrinsic two-terminal electrical components, play a pivotal role in storing energy within electrical circuits. Their capability to harness energy in a magnetic field when an electric current passes through them underscores their critical significance. Widely utilized across diverse applications, with a particular emphasis on their indispensable role in switched-mode power supplies, inductors serve as essential components in the conversion and regulation of electrical energy, ultimately facilitating the generation of direct current (DC).

Key Takeaways:

Heightened demand for inductors in the mobility sector will foster market growth.

Accounting for 79.7% of the market share in North America, the U.S inductor market will grow at 5.4% CAGR.

The sales of the inductor market in Germany will grow 2x by 2032, generating USD 932.1 Million in revenue.

China’s inductor market will exceed revenue worth USD 795.5 Million by 2032.

By core type, the air segment will create an opportunity of USD 5143.5 Million during the forecast period.

Based on technique, the surface mount technology will hold 60% of the global market share.

“Rapid digitalization taking place all over the globe coupled with the miniaturization of electronics will likely supplement the global growth of the inductor market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

More Insights into Inductor Market Report:

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global inductor market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of inductance type (fixed inductors, variable inductors), type (film type, multi-layered, wire wound, molded), core type (air core, ferrite core, iron core), mounting technique (surface mount, through hole), application (automotive, industrial, RF, telecommunications & high-frequency applications, military and defense, consumer electronics, power generation, transmission and distributions, healthcare), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the air core type inductors are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, creating a growth opportunity of USD 5143.5 Mn during the forecast period. In terms of mounting technique, the surface mount technology will continue to maintain its popularity, holding over 60% of the global inductor market share during 2022-2032.

Based on region, the inductor market in the United States is expected to exhibit substantial growth during 2022-2032. The U.S inductor market accounts for 79.7% of the market share in North America and is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%. The advancing automotive and consumer electronics sectors, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, as well as the strong presence of major market players are accountable for the target market growth in this country. In addition to the U.S., China and Germany, too, will demonstrate notable market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Murata Manufacturing, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Chilisin, Delta Electronics, Panasonic, ABC Taiwan Electronics, Pulse Electronics, Coilcraft, Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics, Bourns Inc., ICE Components, Inc., Kyocera Corp AVX, Bel Fuse Inc., Wurth Elektronik, TE Connectivity, Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the inductor market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on tactics like mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of their operations to strengthen their supply chain. These enterprises are also studying, developing, and releasing new products into the market.

Global Inductor Market By Category:

By Inductance Type:

Fixed Inductors

Variable Inductors

By Type:

Film Type

Multi-Layered

Wire Wound

Molded

By Core Type:

Air Core

Ferrite Core

Iron Core

By Mounting Technique:

Surface Mount

Through Hole

By Application:

Automotive

Industrial

RF, Telecommunications & High Frequency Applications

Military and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation, Transmission and Distributions

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

