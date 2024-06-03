FMI Study Predicts Global Undercounter Ice Maker Market to Reach USD 1,135.4 Million Revenue Share by 2033, Driven by 3.9% CAGR

The undercounter ice makers market projects a remarkable journey ahead, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to achieve a substantial valuation of approximately USD 1,135.4 million.

At the heart of this expansion is a heightened awareness of environmental considerations. Businesses across various industries, particularly in the food service sector, increasingly recognize the paramount importance of integrating environmentally responsible choices into their daily operations. Undercounter ice makers are emerging as essential components in this movement towards environmental conscientiousness.

Driving Forces and Emerging Trends in the Undercounter Ice Makers Market:

One of the key drivers of the market growth is the increasing demand from commercial establishments. Undercounter ice makers are commonly used in restaurants, bars, and other commercial establishments that require a steady supply of ice. With the growth of the hospitality industry and the increasing number of food service establishments, the demand for undercounter ice makers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The growing popularity of home bars and entertainment areas is accelerating the demand for Undercounter Ice Makers. Many homeowners are investing in home bars and entertainment areas, which often include an undercounter ice maker as a key component. With the increasing popularity of home entertainment, the demand for undercounter ice makers is expected to grow in the coming years.

Another factor such as technological advancements is also expected to boost the market prospects. Undercounter ice makers are becoming increasingly advanced, with features such as touchless dispensing, built-in water filtration systems, and Wi-Fi connectivity. As these machines become more advanced and convenient to use, the demand for them is likely to increase.

The increasing emphasis on hygiene and safety is a major factor that is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased emphasis on hygiene and safety in commercial and residential settings. Undercounter ice makers that feature built-in antimicrobial protection or touchless dispensing are likely to become more popular as consumers seek out products that help them maintain a safe and clean environment.

The increasing availability of financing options is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Undercounter ice makers can be a significant investment for commercial and residential users. The increasing availability of financing options, such as leasing or instalment plans, makes it easier for consumers to purchase these machines and is likely to drive demand in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global Undercounter Ice Makers Market was valued at USD 745.4 million by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.2%.

North America is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

By equipment type, the self-contained unit segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 3.8% in 2033.

On the basis of distribution channels, the offline store’s segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 3.7% in 2033.

Key Companies Profiled:

Prominent players in the undercounter ice makers market are Avallon, EdgeStar, Hestan, Ice-O-Matic, IMI Cornelius, KD Industries, Hoshizaki, Manitowoc, Scotsman, Snowsman, Summit, and Avanto Ice machines, among others.

Key Segments Covered:

By Equipment Type:

Ice Making Head

Remote Condensing Unit

Self-Contained Unit

By Ice Maker Type:

Continuous Nuggets Flakes

Batch

By Cooling Media:

Air Cooled

Water Cooled

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Independent Store Multi-brand Store Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

