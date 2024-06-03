Global Colloidal Silica Industry to Reach US$ 342.3 Million by 2030 Driven by Electronics Industry Demand

Sales in the global colloidal silica market size are slated to top US$ 252.0 Million in 2022. With a favorable demand outlook, the global colloidal silica industry is projected to expand at a steady 3.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 342.3 Million by 2030.

Colloidal silica is finding immense use in the electronics & semiconductor industry, wherein, it plays a critical role in the production of ultra-flat, uniform, and low-detection surfaces for semiconductors. Moreover, colloidal silica is used as a rough surface remover and as a polishing additive. It is extensively used for electropolishing to remove microscopic layers of metal particles from surfaces. In addition, the growing electronics & semiconductor industry in South and East Asia is expected to drive the colloidal silica market over the decade ahead. Paints & coatings and paper & pulp industries are also expected to pave the way for market growth in the coming years.

A significant portion of the revenue of the colloidal silica market is realized from the electronics & semiconductors industry. However, this industry is likely to witness a decline in the near term due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is spreading across the world. The onset of the pandemic has resulted in travel bans and isolations, uncertainties in the stock market, and massive disruption of the supply chain. As such, the pandemic would adversely impact the global electronics & semiconductor industry, and, in turn, hamper the growth of the global colloidal silica market.

Request Your Sample Report and Supercharge Your Business Strategy! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6499

“Colloidal silica is gaining prominence as a chemical excipient in the pharmaceutical sector for synthesizing tablets such as paracetamol and animal medicines. Players in the colloidal silica market targeting pharmaceutical applications will be better placed for outsized returns.”

Key Takeaways from Global Colloidal Silica Market Study

Acidic colloidal silica would remain sought-after, owing to its increasing application in electronics and semiconductors.

In terms of consumption, Europe and North America are prominent regions; countries such as Belgium, the US, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy are prime consumers of colloidal silica.

The electronics & semiconductor industry would be the key revenue generator in the colloidal silica market, while the paints & coatings industry is offering growth avenues.

Top-line growth of the global chemical industry is expected to augur well for the colloidal silica market.

Colloidal silica is extensively used for investment casting as a slurry on base coatings such as zircon flour, and zircon sand, thus, offering further impetus to market growth over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Players such as

Akzo Nobel N.V (Nouryon Holding BV)

Merck KGaA

ADEKA Corporation

Allied High Tech Products, Inc.

Nissan Chemical Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Cabot Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

REMET, Ecolab Inc.

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH

Guangdong Well-Silicasol Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd.

Sterling Chemicals

Makall Group

have invested strategically in the colloidal silica market in the recent past, suggesting that, major manufacturers are keeping tabs on the market, as it holds a lot of potential in the coming years. In addition, manufacturers such as Nouryon Holding BV and Evonik Industries AG are strategically increasing their market footprint by expanding their customer base in other regions. R&D, coupled with the expansion of production capacity and footprint, remains the differentiating strategy followed by colloidal silica manufacturers to enhance productivity and capture new market opportunities.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6499

Colloidal Silica Market by Category

By Product Type:

Alkaline Colloidal Silica

Acidic Colloidal Silica

Modified Colloidal Silica

Ordinary Colloidal Silica

By Application:

Pulp & Paper

Metals & Metallurgy

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemicals

Paints & Coatings

Building & Construction

Textiles & Fabrics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

East Asia to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

East Asia is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global colloidal silica market, owing to the flourishing electronics and semiconductor industries in the region. Manufacturers are focusing on developing products as per end-use applications. Colloidal silica is also significantly used in the production of water-based coatings. Manufacturers are thus tapping this opportunity, given the increasing preference for water-based solvents in the paints & coatings industry.

Looking for More Information?

The report on the colloidal silica market, published by Future Market Insights, brings to the fore a pin-point analysis of the market and offers comprehensive information with historical demand data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2030. The study offers insightful information on the global colloidal silica market based on various categories – product type and application, across seven regions. This study highlights key players who are well-known market vendors and have proven themselves as key shareholders in the global colloidal silica market.

Trending Topics:

Industrial Oil Market

North America Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market

Thermoformed Plastics Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube