Global Optic Neuropathy Management Market Projected to Surge to US$ 7 Billion by 2033

The global optic neuropathy management market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an expansion from US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 7 billion by 2033. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, a notable increase compared to the 3.2% CAGR recorded from 2018 to 2022.

Optic neuropathy, a serious condition that impairs vision and can stem from various causes such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, trauma, infection, and genetic factors, is becoming increasingly prevalent. The surge in cases is closely tied to the rising incidence of these underlying health conditions, particularly within the aging global population.

As the demographic of older individuals expands, the demand for innovative and effective optic neuropathy treatments is set to rise. This demographic shift is a key driver of market growth, highlighting the urgent need for advancements in the management of this debilitating condition.

The market’s strong growth trajectory underscores the importance of continued research and development in optic neuropathy treatments, as well as the need for healthcare systems worldwide to prepare for increasing patient needs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2018 to 2022, the optic neuropathy management market grew at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The global optic neuropathy management market is expected to grow with a 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

As of 2033, the optic neuropathy management market is expected to reach US$ 7 Billion.

According to the FMI analysis, the hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the largest market share.

North America is expected to possess a 40% market share with respect to optic neuropathy management

East & South Asia to collectively account for 1/5th of all optic neuropathy management procedures

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fuelling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering optic neuropathy management,” says an FMI analyst

Market Competition:

Key players in the market include companies such as Competition Deep Dive, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lily Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi A.S., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In March 2023, Horizon Therapeutics plc released the findings of a study analyzing the real-world use of teprotumumab-trbw (Tepezza, Horizon Therapeutics) in treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) patients with dysthyroid optic neuropathy (DON).

The study included a majority of patients who had previously not responded to other treatments. DON is a complication of TED that can result in vision loss due to the impairment of visual function caused by thyroid-related optic nerve compression. Teprotumumab-trbw is the only FDA-approved medication for treating TED, which is a rare autoimmune disease that is serious, progressive, and potentially vision-threatening.

Key Segments Profiled in the Optic Neuropathy Management Industry Survey:

Drug Class:

Corticosteroids

Antimetabolites

Anticoagulants

Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

