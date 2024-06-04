Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market: Projected Worth Surges to US$ 283900.2 Million by 2034

Posted on 2024-06-04 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market

The Ice cream and frozen desserts have been consumed in our society from the beginning of time. Even during the pandemic, this consumption didn’t plunge, instead, it underwent a rapid surge. The market which is valued at US$ 1,38,300 million, as of 2024, has a promising future ahead, thanks to the emergence of artisanal ice cream and DIY parlors in developing and developed economies.

With the growing health-consciousness among the general population, people are increasingly opting for probiotic yogurts and zero-calorie frozen desserts. This is very likely to push the market size to a staggering US$ 283900.2 million by 2034. Consumption has also seen a noticeable surge since people are using protein-rich yogurts as their pre and post-workout meals.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-912

The growing lactose-intolerant population hasn’t really affected the overall progress of this market as brands came up with non-dairy alternatives of people’s favorite flavors and textures. The market is still slated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.50% through 2034. Besides this, plant-based and gourmet ice cream options are gradually taking their place in the affluent population’s shopping list.

“The emergence of food delivery platforms has substantially affected the ice cream and frozen dessert market in a positive manner. Brands must leverage these platforms to reach a wider consumer base,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The ice cream segment dominates the global ice cream and frozen dessert market with a share of 87.30% in 2024.
  • Based on distribution channels, the hypermarket/supermarkets lead the ice cream and frozen dessert market with a share of 56.90% in 2024.
  • The ice cream and frozen dessert market in China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% through 2034.
  • The ice cream and frozen dessert market in Germany is estimated to rise at a 7.00% CAGR through 2034.
  • The ice cream and frozen dessert market in the United States has the potential to increase at 4.10% CAGR through 2034.
  • The Japanese ice cream and frozen dessert market is predicted to rise by 4.70% CAGR through 2034.
  • The ice cream and frozen dessert market in India is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

  • The market for ice creams and frozen desserts is highly competitive with both international and domestic brands vying for dominance.
  • The emergence of local and artisanal ice cream parlors has diverted a substantial part of the consumer base.
  • Some of the prominent companies in the market include Baskin-Robbins, Nestle SA, Unilever, Danone Groupe SA, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc., Cielo USA, Breyers Ice Cream, Casper’s Ice Cream, etc.
  • These companies have a loyal consumer base due to their prolonged presence in the market.
  • The sales of probiotic yogurts and low-calorie frozen desserts are likely to experience a surge due to increasing awareness of dietary habits.
  • Brands are focusing on premium branding and aesthetic packaging to attract the millennial population.

Recent Developments:

  • Oreo, in March 2024, released a new line of mint-flavored frozen treats with mint creme-flavored dairy desserts and Oreo cookie pieces.
  • In February 2024, Katoomba Global Foods launched a premium Indian kulfi ice cream range with Australia-made kulfi and India’s Parle G biscuits.
  • Häagen-Dazs introduced oat-based, vegan-certified frozen desserts in Canada with creamy texture and indulgent flavors in May 2023.
  • Snoop Dogg and Happi Co., in July 2023, launched Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, inspired by his NFT character, in 3,500 Walmart stores.
  • Oatly and Carvel partnered to offer dairy-free options nationwide including strawberry soft serve, cookies and cream, and frozen dessert cakes in January 2024.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/912

Key Companies

  • Baskin-Robbins
  • Nestle SA
  • Unilever
  • Danone Groupe SA
  • Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc.
  • Cielo USA
  • Breyers Ice Cream
  • Casper’s Ice Cream
  • Graeter’s Ice Cream
  • Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Key Coverage in the Potato Flake Industry Report

  • Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Industry
  • Trends in the ice cream and frozen dessert market
  • Emerging trends in gelato and sorbet
  • Impact of artisan ice cream on the market
  • Market value for ice cream and frozen desserts
  • Frozen confections market

Key Segments Covered in the Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Industry Analysis

By Type:

  • Frozen Yogurt
  • Frozen Cakes
  • Ice Cream
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Embrace Smarter Choices With Our Methodology-Derived Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-912

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution