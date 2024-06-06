Global Commercial Printer Market to Reach US$ 987.9 Million by 2032: Growth Trends and Key Manufacturers

In 2022, it is anticipated that the market for commercial printers market would be worth US$789.5 million. The commercial printer market is predicted to reach US$ 987.9 million in 2032 after expanding at a sluggish CAGR of 2.3%.

Due to the increasing integration of commercial printers into office infrastructure and their adaption in the printing sector, the commercial printer market is one of the industries with the quickest growth. Another element influencing the expansion of the commercial printer market is the global digitization of several sectors. The popularity of digital printing, which increases productivity, has boosted the demand for experienced printers.

The commercial printer market refers to the market for printing equipment and services used by businesses and organizations for various purposes such as marketing materials, labels, packaging, and transactional documents. The market includes a wide range of printing technologies such as offset, digital, flexography, and gravure, as well as a variety of printing substrates and inks.

The commercial printer market is highly competitive and includes both large multinational corporations and smaller local printers. Major players in the market include HP, Canon, Xerox, Konica Minolta, and Ricoh, as well as a range of smaller players and startups. The market is also characterized by a growing number of print-on-demand and web-to-print services, which allow businesses to order custom-printed materials online and have them produced and delivered quickly.

One of the key drivers of the commercial printer market is the continued demand for printed marketing materials such as brochures, flyers, and catalogs, despite the growth of digital marketing channels. Printed materials can be highly effective in reaching certain audiences and can provide a tactile and engaging experience that cannot be replicated by digital media.

The commercial printer market is also being influenced by advancements in digital printing technology. Digital printing allows for greater customization and personalization of printed materials, as well as faster turnaround times and lower costs for short runs. As digital printing technology continues to improve, it is expected to become an even more important part of the commercial printer market.

Recent mergers and product launches:

In order to provide heavy-duty printing, Honeywell International, a U.S.-based maker of commercial and consumer products, developed a new Professional Printer called the “PM42” in August 2016.

In order to compete in the market for copy machines, American technology corporation HP Inc. announced in September 2016 that it would pay $1.05 billion to buy Samsung’s printer division.

Key players:

Canon

HP Inc

Seiko Epson

Brother Industries

Kyocera

Lexmark

Fujitsu

Ricoh

Apple Inc

Honeywell International

Xerox

Key segments

By Technology:

Professional Inkjet Printers

Professional Laser Printers

By Product Type:

Professional Desktop Printer

Professional Commercial Printers

By Sales Channel:

E-Commerce/Online

Organized Retail Stores

Unorganized Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

