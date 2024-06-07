Seize the Opportunity: Compound Chocolate Market Poised for Growth to Reach USD 50.5 Billion by 2032 | FMI

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global compound chocolate market is projected to reach US$ 26.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 50.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Compound chocolate, which comprises ingredients like vegetable fats, sugars, and cocoa powder, is used to impart a chocolate flavor to various food products.

These chocolate flavoring compounds serve as the foundational ingredients for producing commercially consumed confectionery chocolates. The compound chocolate market is anticipated to grow, driven by modifications in traditional chocolate flavoring compounds, such as sugar reduction and protein fortification.

Growing preference for chocolate flavor is one of the drivers propelling the growth of the chocolate flavouring compounds market. Besides this, consumers’ palate for chocolate flavours and the availability of a range of chocolate-flavored protein and nutritional supplements will boost the market.

Key Takeaways

Europe is expected to dominate the global compound chocolate market, accounting for market share of about 28% by 2022, followed by North America

France is expected to account for demand share of nearly 24% in Europe compound chocolate market

By product type, milk chocolate is expected to account for the lion’s share of the global market by the end of 2022

Online channel is expected to show an impressive growth as compared to all the other channels over the assessment period (2022-2032)

“Increased consumption of milk chocolate for various applications in chocolate-based confectionery items, shakes, cakes, croissants, and hot chocolate will surge the demand for compound chocolate over the upcoming decade.”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants are following different marketing and promotional strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to address the needs of the consumers and serve accordingly, thus, creating a larger customer base in the coming years.

Key Companies Profiled

Clover Hill Food Ingredients Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG

Nestle S.A.

Wilmar International Limited

PURATOS

Shellz Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

INFORUM Group

Buhler AG

Barry Callebaut

Unigrà S.r.l.

Blommer Chocolate Company

CEMOI

HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG.

Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc.

Puratos Group

Mondelez International

Others

Key Takeaways for Investors:

Lucrative Investment Opportunities: The compound chocolate market presents lucrative investment opportunities, with significant growth potential driven by increasing consumer demand and expanding market reach.

The compound chocolate market presents lucrative investment opportunities, with significant growth potential driven by increasing consumer demand and expanding market reach. Market Diversification: Investing in product diversification and innovation can help companies differentiate themselves in the competitive market landscape and capture larger market shares.

Investing in product diversification and innovation can help companies differentiate themselves in the competitive market landscape and capture larger market shares. Global Market Expansion: Exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as France, Germany, and the USA, where compound chocolate consumption is on the rise, can provide substantial growth avenues for investors seeking to expand their global presence.

Exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as France, Germany, and the USA, where compound chocolate consumption is on the rise, can provide substantial growth avenues for investors seeking to expand their global presence. Adaptation to Health Trends: Aligning investments with health and wellness trends by offering organic, sugar-free, and dark chocolate variants can resonate with shifting consumer preferences and drive market growth.

Aligning investments with health and wellness trends by offering organic, sugar-free, and dark chocolate variants can resonate with shifting consumer preferences and drive market growth. E-commerce Strategies: Leveraging e-commerce platforms for product distribution and sales can enhance market accessibility and reach, enabling companies to tap into new consumer segments and drive revenue growth.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global compound chocolate market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Global Compound Chocolate By Category

By Product Type:

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

By Form:

Choco Chips

Chocolate Coating

Chocolate Slab

Other Forms

By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts

Chocolate Beverages

Snacks

Sauces and Spreads

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

