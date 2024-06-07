Exploring the Potential Opportunities for 3D Printing in the Healthcare Industry

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book – Healthcare Additive Manufacturing, 3D Bioprinting and 3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Healthcare 3D Printing Industry was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s healthcare 3D printing industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Insights

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market is growing due to the increase in demand for customized medical items, such as implants, and the advent of new technologies to manufacture a variety of products with simple and complicated designs. Additive manufacturing is being hailed as the next industrial revolution in manufacturing, with the potential to produce sophisticated and customized medical parts & components such as tissues, organs, dental prostheses, and orthopedic and cranial implants. The high demand and unmet needs in the healthcare sector, which have been identified as a result of an increase in the number of surgeries and the rising frequency of chronic illnesses, are expected to boost the market growth through the forecast period.

There was a fall in the market growth in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the market picked up a healthy pace in the second half of the year and produced several pieces of equipment required to fight against coronavirus, hence contributing to the growth of the market. Additive manufacturing enables the production of more complicated designs that would be impossible or prohibitively expensive to produce with traditional machines, molds, milling, and dies.

It also significantly assists in quick prototyping, enabling a more dynamic and design-driven workflow. Furthermore, it swiftly provides prototypes using 3D CAD, as it eliminates the time-consuming procedure and high expenses associated with traditional prototyping. Additive manufacturing uses a wide variety of materials such as polymers, metal alloys, and biological cells. The most widely used materials are polymers and metal alloys as they are biocompatible, non-corrosive, and have good strength.

3D Bioprinting Market Insights

The global 3D bioprinting market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to a limited number of organ donors, and an increasingly aging population with chronic respiratory diseases. Rising R&D investment, technological advancement, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are other vitally impacting attributes, likely to boost the market growth. The 3D printing community has responded to the COVID-19 crisis, pledging to support the production of vital medical equipment for hospitals grappling with this pandemic.

As the recent pandemic caused due to coronavirus has taken hold over the globe, even developed countries are witnessing their healthcare systems fatigued and overburdened. Hence, as a reaction to the rising cases of coronavirus, various 3D Bioprinting communities are responding to the worldwide crises by offering their respective skills to ease the burden on supply chains and governments.

As the cases of COVID-19 are increasing day by day, there has been a shortage of materials for medical professionals as well as for the general public. One of the biggest issues is the lack of availability of test kits for COVID-19. Hence, various 3D bioprinting companies are manufacturing 3D printers and related software on a large scale.

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated and competitive, with the key companies holding the majority of the shares. The companies have a vast range of products in several categories, which are designed keeping in mind the diverse demands of the patients, with variations in each category and demand for customized products.

Key players operating in the Healthcare 3D Printing Industry are:

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Allevi, Inc.

GE Healthcare

