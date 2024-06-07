Sleep Apnea Devices Market Breathing Easier with a Projected 9.5% CAGR to Reach US$20.4 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The escalating prevalence of sleep apnea and associated co-morbidities, coupled with a growing awareness of sleep disorders, stands as primary drivers fueling the overall expansion of the sleep apnea devices market.

Technological advancements are anticipated to propel the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry’s growth during the forecast period. Innovations in oral appliances, oxygen devices, and actigraphy systems have significantly enhanced the treatment outcomes and success rates for sleep disorders. Market players are directing their focus toward research and development to pioneer novel technologies, further contributing to the industry’s upward trajectory.

As the industry continues to evolve and thrive, stakeholders, investors, and healthcare professionals are urged to stay abreast of these transformative developments in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry.

Newly released lightweight, portable sleep apnea solutions are integrated with pressure-compensating sensors that can correct for altitude-related reductions in atmospheric pressure, enhancing their acceptance. Sleep apnea devices are becoming increasingly popular since they provide patients with more options and freedom. Thus, the adoption of technology-enabled sleep apnea devices for both diagnostic and therapeutic reasons in various sleep disorders is expected to skyrocket in the future years.

One of the key challenges impeding the adoption of sleep apnea devices is a lack of commitment to sleep apnea therapy. Positive airway pressure sleep apnea devices are highly recommended for treating a variety of sleep disorders. Despite their great effectiveness, these devices’ action efficacy is limited in certain circumstances because they require correct and frequent usage as well as ongoing medical monitoring.

In the medium term, this lack of adherence will be a key impediment to the expansion of the sleep apnea equipment market. However, in the long run, it will have little influence because sleep apnea device manufacturers are focusing on making their sleep apnea devices more technologically sophisticated and lowering the difficulties associated with their adherence to sleep apnea therapy.

The increased incidence of sleep disorders and related co-morbidities is predicted to considerably enhance Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry revenue.

The rapidly rising senior population suffering from sleep apnea and related health concerns has accelerated the need for sleep disorders diagnosis and treatment, which has favorably impacted the sleep apnea devices market revenue.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Takeaways:

By type, therapeutic devices account for the majority of the market for sleep apnea devices owing to the increasing adoption of sleep apnea therapeutic devices and improving reimbursement scenarios for these devices.

By end use, the home care settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing patient and insurance company preference for home sleep testing, as well as a favorable reimbursement scenario for home sleep testing.

Due to the rising prevalence of elderly people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, the geriatric segment is expected to dominate the sleep apnea devices market, thereby spiking the sales of sleep apnea devices.

The direct tender segment is expected to dominate the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry since it provides high-quality and easily accessible sleep apnea devices to hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, and specialty care centers.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to advance at a rapid pace and experience huge demand for sleep apnea devices on account rising elderly population and an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle illnesses.

“North America is projected to be at the forefront of the sleep apnea devices market due to the prevalence of expanding technological advancement in the region and major market players. On account of rising healthcare costs and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the obstructive sleep apnea syndrome segment in the United States of North America is expected to hold a large Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry share.” says an FMI analyst.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competitive Landscape:

The major sleep apnea devices market companies providing sleep apnea devices are ResMed, Itamar Medical Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., SomnoMed, Medicom MTD Ltd, Somnowell, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Compumedics Limited.

Many product launches and agreements are also being initiated by companies around the world, which is accelerating the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry opportunities.

Collaboration, award and recognition, business expansion, and joint ventures are enhancing the company market in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Industry, which also augurs well for the sleep apnea devices market’s future trends.

Some of the recent developments in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market are:

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. has announced that the company’s SleepView Direct service has been recognized in an article published in Sleep Review Magazine. This improved the company’s product’s ability to reach a large number of customers worldwide.

Oventus Medical has entered into a partnership agreement with Aeroflow Healthcare to bring Oventus’ obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment solutions, including O2Vent Optima, directly to consumers in the United States through sleep clinics.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Segment:

By Product

Therapeutics

Airway Clearance Systems

Adaptive Servo-ventilation (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Device

Oral Appliances

Oxygen Devices

Others

Diagnostics

Actigraphy Systems

Polysomnography (PSG) Device

Respiratory Polygraph

Sleep Screening Devices

By End User

Home Care Settings & Individuals

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

