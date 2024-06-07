Obesity Management Market for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach USD 3,494.5 Million by 2033 at a 5.2% of CAGR

The obesity management market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. According to recent market analysis, the market value is expected to rise from USD 2,095.6 million in 2023 to an impressive USD 3,494.5 million by 2033.

This significant market growth underscores the increasing global focus on effective obesity management solutions, driven by rising obesity rates and the associated health risks. The expanding market reflects a heightened awareness and demand for comprehensive strategies to manage and mitigate obesity-related health issues.

Future Outlook for a Pressing Challenge

As the battle against obesity continues, the obesity management market is well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years. Addressing this global health challenge will require continued innovation and accessibility within the market to ensure effective solutions reach those who need them most.

Businesses that have understood the benefits of integrating obesity management services into their employee wellness programs are also contributing to the market’s growth. Growing awareness and focus on preventative healthcare is encouraging people to get expert assistance in managing their weight and overall health. Additionally, industrialized places where obesity and other lifestyle-related disorders have become major public health concerns exhibit this tendency.

Many customers are unable to receive professional treatment or participate in weight-management programs because of the stigma attached to obesity and cultural prejudices. Additionally, some people may be deterred from using obesity control programs and therapies by their high cost, particularly in low-income areas or emerging nations.

Key Takeaways from the Global Obesity Management Market Study Report by FMI

The United States is the leading market in the adoption of obesity management strategies and generated around 32.1% of the global revenue share in 2022. Moreover, market players in the United States are making continuous investments in research and development, working with healthcare practitioners, and taking a patient-centric approach.

Germany is the leading market in the Europe region which had a global market share of 29.5% in the year 2022.

It is anticipated that demand for obesity management services and solutions in the Asia Pacific region could witness a high CAGR through 2033. For instance, China and India are poised to witness 6.6% and 6.4% CAGRs over the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape for the Obesity Management Market Players

The complexity of obesity and the lack of a universally applicable management strategy are two key barriers even for these leading market players. It is difficult to provide solutions that are universally beneficial since each individual may require a treatment plan that is specialized and unique to them.

In recent years the growing percentage of obese people in third-world countries has encouraged many start-ups to adopt the business of obesity management. However, for such emerging players, it could be essential to make sure obesity control treatments are affordable and accessible to increase their impact.

Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

VIVUS, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Segmentation

By Drug Type:

Bupropion and Naltrexone

Orlistat

Lorcaserin

Phentermine and Topiramate

Liraglutide

By Surgery Type:

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding Surgery

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Duodenal Switch Surgery

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Europe

