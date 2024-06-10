Lucintel Forecasts the Global North American Composites In Construction Market to Reach $9.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global North American composites in construction market looks promising with opportunities in FRP panel and sheets, FRP grating and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtubs, FRP cooling towers, FRP ladders and ladder rails, FRP swimming pools, and FRP structural shapes applications. The global North American composites in construction market is expected to reach an estimated $9.0 billion by 2030 from $6.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market for this market is the growth in population and urbanization, innovations and adoption of new technologies and corrosion resistance.

Browse 83 figures / charts and 78 tables in this 212 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in North American composites in construction market to 2030 by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP gratings and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtubs, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladder and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin type (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber type, (glass fiber type composites, carbon fiber type composites and others), and manufacturing process (hand lay-up, spray-up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg lay-up, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that FRP doors and windows will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increase in the housing construction, and increasing demand in commercial and industrial applications.

Spray-up will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to its growing demand in different end use industries and applications.

Strongwell Corporation, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Crane Composites, Creative Composites Group, Valmont Industries, Geotek, Andersen, Jeld-Wen, Leisure Pools, WernerCO are the major supplier in the

