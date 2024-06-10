Lucintel Forecasts Composites in the Global Construction Market to Reach $38.0 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the composites in the global construction market is projected to reach an estimated $38.0 Billion by 2030 from $28.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4% 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing residential and commercial construction and growth in remolding activities.

Browse 136 figures / charts and 106 tables in this 242 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites in the global construction market by application (FRP panels and sheets, FRP grating and decking, FRP doors and windows, FRP rebar, FRP utility poles, FRP bathtubs, FRP cooling towers, FRP swimming pools, FRP ladders and ladder rails, FRP structural shapes, and others), resin (polyester based composites, vinyl ester based composites, epoxy based composites, phenolic based composites, polyurethane based composites and others), fiber (glass fiber composites, and carbon fiber composites and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layup, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that FRP bathtubs will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to the increase in the housing construction increase in the demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and rise in household income.

Spray-Up in the global composites in construction market will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to its wide variety of applications in different end use industries.

Lucintel forecasts that glass fiber in the global composites in construction market will remain the largest fiber segment over the forecast period due to its excellent strength to weight ratio, environmental advantages, and cost-effectiveness.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing per capita income in the emerging countries is giving rise to residential and commercial construction.

Strongwell Corporation, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Crane Composites Inc., Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Fibrosan, Petrofisa do Brasil Ltda., Creative Pultrusions, Inc., Valmont Industries, Geotek, Andersen, FiReP International AG, Exel Composites, Pultron Composites, Jeld-Wen, Leisure Pools, and Werner Co. are among the major composites in the global construction providers.

