Global Baby Food Market Share Poised for Steady Growth: Projected to Reach USD 137 Billion by 2034 : FMI Report

The global baby food market is on a robust growth trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach an impressive valuation of USD 137 billion by 2034, up from an estimated USD 84 billion in 2024. This significant growth is expected to be driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the forecast period.

The market’s upward momentum is largely fueled by a rapidly expanding global population and an increasing acceptance of baby foods among parents. These products, meticulously designed to cater to the nutritional needs of infants and toddlers, are becoming indispensable as more women join the workforce and the demand for convenient, ready-to-feed options rises. The sector’s resilience and adaptability to new trends and consumer preferences are key drivers behind its sustained growth.

Several pivotal factors contribute to the anticipated expansion of the baby food market:

With the global population continually on the rise, the number of babies needing specialized nutrition grows accordingly. Urbanization further amplifies this demand as modern lifestyles necessitate convenient feeding solutions.

As more women enter the workforce, there is a heightened reliance on commercial baby food products, which offer convenience without compromising on nutrition.

The shift towards organic baby foods reflects rising health concerns and an increasing awareness of the benefits these products offer. Parents are now more willing than ever to invest in high-quality, organic baby foods to ensure their children’s health and well-being.

Manufacturers are continuously innovating, offering products fortified with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, prebiotics, and omega fatty acids. This not only meets the nutritional needs of infants but also caters to specific health concerns such as allergies and dietary preferences like gluten-free options.

Key Takeaways from the Baby Food Market Report:

The baby food market is anticipated to total USD 137 billion in 2034.

Based on product type, the milk formula category is set to account for a value share of 1% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment will likely grow at 9% CAGR through 2034.

Based on category, the organic segment will likely total USD 48.0 billion by 2034.

Total revenue in the United States is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion in 2024.

Baby food demand in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at 0% CAGR through 2034.

India is poised to register a CAGR of 5% between 2024 and 2034.

Who is Winning?

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone S.A., Kewpie Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Nestlé SA, HiPP, Yili Group, Royal Friesland Campina NV, Feihe International Inc., Hero Group, Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co. Ltd, Bellamy’s Organic Mead Johnson & Company, LLC are the key manufacturers of baby foods listed in the report.

Top players are focusing on developing novel baby food products to meet different requirements of consumers. They also implement strategies like partnerships, advertisements, partnerships, distribution agreements, acquisitions, and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In January 2024, Danone India introduced AptaGrow, a new toddler nutrition line that aims to provide health benefits to as many children as possible.

Baby Food Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Milk Formula

Ready to Feed Baby Food

Dried Baby Food

Other Types

By Category:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Drugstores/ Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

