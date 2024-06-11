Aircraft Refurbishing Market Eyes 5.82% CAGR, USD 8,694.18 Million by 2034

The aircraft refurbishing market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with projections indicating it will reach a valuation of USD 8,694.18 Million by 2034, boasting a steady CAGR of 5.82%. This optimistic forecast underscores the increasing demand for refurbishment services within the aviation industry. As airlines and aircraft operators seek to maintain their fleets’ safety, efficiency, and aesthetic appeal, the need for refurbishing aircraft interiors and exteriors becomes ever more pronounced.

This market expansion reflects a broader trend of airlines prioritizing passenger comfort and experience, alongside operational efficiency. With technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences driving innovation in aircraft refurbishment, industry stakeholders are poised to capitalize on this growth trajectory, ensuring that aircraft remain not just airworthy but also visually appealing and functionally optimized for years to come.

Aircraft refurbishing projects are adopting circular economy strategies and sustainability partnerships to minimize environmental effects and decrease waste due to growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressure. This means working with suppliers to find environmentally friendly materials, putting recycling procedures in place for used parts, and looking into creative methods to upcycle or recycle aircraft parts. Operators can address the increased demand for environmentally friendly goods and services, show corporate responsibility, and improve brand image by using sustainable practices throughout refurbishing.

Key Takeaways from the Aircraft Refurbishing Market Report:

The global aircraft refurbishing market size expanded at a 5.41% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The retrofit segment holds 66.00% of market shares in 2024.

The narrow body aircraft segment captured 58.60% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.40% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 5.70% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 5.30% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to increase at a 6.80% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The aircraft refurbishing market is marked by fierce rivalry between prominent competitors fighting for market dominance and differentiation. Established firms, such as Lufthansa Technik AG, ST Aerospace, and HAECO Group, dominate the industry given their significant expertise, global presence, and diverse service offerings. These huge corporations use economies of scale, technological competence, and existing ties with airlines, OEMs, and suppliers to maintain a competitive edge and gain lucrative contracts for aircraft refurbishments.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Bristow Group Inc., a leading global supplier of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, signed an agreement with Leonardo for 10 AW189 super medium helicopters, with the option to buy another ten. The new AW189 helicopters will carry out offshore transport and search and rescue (SAR) missions.

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Segmentation:

By Fitting Type:

Retrofit

IFES & Lighting

Passenger Seats

By Aircraft Type:

Large Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

By Refurbishing Type:

VIP Cabin Refurbishing

Commercial Cabin Refurbishing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

