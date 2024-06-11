FMI Analysis Affirms Global Extrusion Equipment Market Valuation to Exceed USD 8,764.6 Million Mark by 2032, Growing at 5.3% CAGR

The global extrusion equipment market is set to witness a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% throughout the forecast period, with a targeted valuation of USD 8,764.6 million by 2032, showcasing significant expansion from its 2022 value of USD 5,243.7 million.

The surge in demand for extrusion equipment across diverse industries can be attributed to several pivotal factors. A primary catalyst is the rising need for extruded products. The versatility of extrusion, facilitating the production of intricate shapes and profiles, coupled with its efficiency in large-scale manufacturing, has spurred the growing demand for extrusion equipment. Its applications span a wide spectrum of industries, encompassing food and beverages, plastics, automotive, and construction, among others.

Extrusion Equipment Market Dynamics and Trends:

The extrusion equipment market is generally driven by end use industries such as food, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, refractory materials, etc. where the extruded products are manufactured. Operation on optimal loads and flexibility in design orientation of feedstock materials are being focused by extrusion equipment manufacturers. These are the trends currently prevailing in the extrusion equipment manufacturing segment. This aspect has been regularly acted upon by OEMs via product development programs. The market however, could be restrained only due to lack of growth and expansion in the end use industries in regions such as Europe and U.S.

The extrusion equipment market has business potential in the form of maintenance and service aspects, post initial purchase and installation. Product support and services are provided by OEMs, suppliers as well as distributors. Price, product features, after sales service and sales distribution network are the key defining parameters for a company to sustain its business in the competitive market.

Extrusion Equipment Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook

The OEMs related to extrusion equipment market are mainly based in Asia Pacific particularly in China, U.S. and Europe owing to the end industry development, strong sales and distribution channels and their established technical know-how in end use industries. The Asia Pacific end use market alone is expected to drive a significant growth rate of industrial equipment especially in the field of consumer goods, food products and pharmaceutical industry. In pharmaceutical industry, extrusion is done using nano-porous, polymeric filters with a specific size of narrow-size distribution.

Latin America is also expected to augment the market demand in terms of development in food, pharmaceutical industry as well. The extrusion equipment market would also benefit significantly from the renewable energy sector across the globe with biomass extrudes used as feedstock. The extrusion equipment market is expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Extrusion Equipment Market: Market Participants

The competitive landscape for Extrusion Equipment Market is majorly marked by the presence of large players as well as small scale players. Some of the market participants involved in the global Extrusion equipment market are: Milacron, RDN Manufacturing Co., Inc., Coperion GmbH, Conair Group, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., HPM, Krauss Maffei and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. along with other mid-small scale OEMs and regional enterprises.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Downstream Equipment

By Load Type:

Variable

Hydrostatic

By Press Position:

Horizontal

Vertical

By End User:

Plastic Goods

Processed Food

Pharmaceutical

Non-Conventional Energy

Construction Materials

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

