E-commerce Open the Doors for Innovations in the Cow Milking Machine Market: FMI Research Report

It is estimated that the cow milking machine market is likely to be valued at US$ 888 million in 2023, and likely to reach US$ 1,989 million by 2033. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4%.

A large market potential is expected to be created by focusing on new dairy businesses, creating cutting-edge products, and increasing product penetration through e-commerce.

Automated cow milking machines, which also give fresh milk in a clean and secure manner, are recent increasing adoption trends in the industry.

Milk contamination and inconsistent milking are two issues related to manual milking that are addressed by leading cow milking machine manufacturers. The rise in dairy farm production has created numerous chances for top players in the cow milking machine market on a global scale.

Labor costs are further reduced by the machine’s single-operator capability. The higher initial cost of the cow milking machine is the main barrier to the market. Another problem is the lack of skilled labor to run the machine.

The devices need to be maintained regularly in order to work effectively and endure longer. The market for cow milking machine could suffer severe losses as a result of improper handling.

The fourth industrial revolution has an impact on most industrial sectors, including the dairy business. It has raised the worldwide demand for cow milking machine in the rapidly expanding organic dairy sectors.

Thanks to technology improvements, milking machine industry leaders are developing more user-friendly controls and practical features in an effort to satisfy end-user needs for business productivity.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, the US rules the cow milking machine market, with a share of 26.9%.

The market for cow milking machine increased at a 7.5% CAGR between 2016 and 2022, citing FMI’s study.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 6.7% by 2033. China’s market generates a share of US$ 67.69 million in 2022.

Japan’s market share for cow milking machine is 4.8% in 2022 due to advanced automated technology.

Between 2023 and 2033, the cow milking machine market is likely to increase in India at 9.9% CAGR, respectively.

Based on product type, fully automatic segments dominate the industry, with a CAGR of 8.3% by 2033.

Competitive Advantages to Startups and Key players

There is a thriving startup scene in the cow milking machine industry. There are many new companies and products being created. Right now, it makes sense to be involved in this industry. New products and services provide many opportunities, but start-ups and major organizations need large investments to capitalize on these opportunities.

Recent Developments

With the release of the GEA DairyRobot R9500 Milking Robot in January 2019, GEA raised the bar for intelligent milking technology on farms.

In April 2018, LELY unveiled the Astronaut A5 robot milking system. The Lely Astronaut A5 is made with the utmost levels of dependability, longevity, and usage in mind. As a result, milking becomes a stress-free and beneficial activity for both farmers and their cows. The Lely Astronaut A5 includes a revolutionary hybrid arm that offers concordant milking and is peaceful, quick, and energy-efficient, significantly enhancing cow comfort.



Key segments

By Product Type:

Fully Automatic

Semi Automatic

Manual

By Model Type:

Pipeline

Mobile

Stationary

By Bucket Type:

Single

Double

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

