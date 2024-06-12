Continuous Fryer Machine Demand to Exceed US$ 1,455.3 Million by 2033 Amid Expansion of Food Processing Industry Worldwide

According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), size of the global continuous fryer machine market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 1,455.3 Mn in 2033, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% between 2023 and 2033.

The continuous fryer machine business is a mature industry that is undergoing a period of change because of rising customer demand for better food safety, sustainability, and quality. As per FMI, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, over the historical period from 2018 to 2022, the global market for continuous fryer machines accelerated at a rapid pace owing to increased application of the product in the food processing industry.

Governments of various countries are nowadays helping food equipment manufacturers to produce continuous fryer machines at a large scale by providing subsidies and interest-free loans to support food processing and related industries. Thus, demand for innovative continuous fryer machines with novel features is anticipated to surge in the next ten years.

Moreover, increasing development of new fryer machines with ventilation systems for providing exhaust to frying odors is likely to drive the global market. A few other companies are also coming up with temperature controlled fryer machines to save energy and prevent fire accidents by constantly sensing and monitoring the temperature.

Key Takeaways from the Continuous Fryer Machine Market Study:

Sales of continuous fryer machines are likely to surge at a CAGR of 0% in 2023 in Australia.

in 2023 in Australia. Demand for continuous fryer machines is expected to grow at a rate of 3% by 2023 in the U.S.

by 2023 in the U.S. India continuous fryer machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the next ten years.

in the next ten years. The U.K. continuous fryer machine market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Demand for continuous fryer machines across North America is projected to grow at 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Competition Landscape: Continuous Fryer Machine Market

Some of the leading companies operating in the global continuous fryer machine market include include Jinan Kelid machinery, TSHS, Tianjin hitresss machinery, QINGDOO tune Machinery, Jinan tindo International Co. ltd., PSG Dallas, Nilma, Schomaker Convenience Technik, Kalyan Machines, Ding Han Machinery, Zhengzhou Longer Machinery, and Huaxing Machinery among others.

Leading companies are investing huge sums in research & development activities to come up with innovative products. A few other firms are engaging in partnerships and collaborations with local companies in various parts of the globe to co-develop innovative products, as well as expand their production capacities.

Continuous Fryer Machine Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Gas

Steam

Others

By Application:

Food Processing Plant

Restaurant

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

