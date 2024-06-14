Dewatering Pump Market Growing at 5.2% CAGR by 2033

The global dewatering pump market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a sizeable increase in value. Anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 7,356.8 million by 2023, the market is expected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is forecasted to surpass USD 12,213.6 million in value.

This growth trajectory is attributed to several key factors driving demand for dewatering pumps across various sectors. Firstly, the surge in construction activities within the infrastructure sector is a major contributor, as dewatering pumps are essential for managing water in excavation sites, foundations, and tunnels. Additionally, the increasing resource demand in the mining sector is expected to drive sales, as dewatering pumps play a crucial role in water management within mining operations. Moreover, the ongoing industrialization and expanding urbanization in developing and underdeveloped countries are further fueling market growth, as the need for efficient water management solutions becomes increasingly critical in these regions.

Recent Developments
In February 2023, Atlas Copco made waves in the industry with the launch of its latest innovation in dewatering technology: the E-Pumps series. These electric self-priming pumps are engineered to meet the demands of urban construction projects, mining operations, and sewage bypass applications. Boasting an array of advanced features, including extended lifespan, oil-free operation, and low energy consumption, the E-Pumps represent a significant advancement in dewatering pump technology.
Similarly, Cummins Inc. unveiled two cutting-edge dewatering pumps in February 2023, targeting a wide range of industries, including water & wastewater management, mining, construction, agriculture, and oil & gas. The QSF6X6 and QSF4X4 pumps stand out for their automatic re-priming capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted operation in the most demanding environments. Crafted from durable cast iron materials, these fully towable pumps are designed to withstand the rigors of heavy-duty applications while delivering reliable performance and unmatched versatility.
Key Players
  • Xylem Inc.
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Kubota Corporation
  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  • Grundfos
  • Sulzer Ltd
  • Wacker Neuson Group
  • Tsurumi Manufacturing Co, Ltd.
  • Ruhrpumpen Group
  • WILO SE
  • The Weir Group Plc.
  • Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
  • Grindex AB
  • Thomson Pump
  • SPP Pumps
  • ANDRITZ GROUP
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

A Spectrum of Pumping Solutions

The Dewatering Pump Market offers a variety of pump types to address different needs and environments:

  • Submersible Pumps: These workhorses are designed to operate entirely underwater, ideal for deep excavations, flooded basements, and wellpoint systems.
  • Trash Pumps: Designed to handle debris-laden water, trash pumps are well-suited for construction sites, disaster relief efforts, and sewage bypass applications.
  • Diaphragm Pumps: These versatile pumps utilize a flexible diaphragm to move water, making them suitable for handling abrasive or contaminated liquids and for low-flow applications.
  • Hydraulically Driven Pumps: Powered by an external hydraulic source, these pumps offer portability and are often used in remote locations or for specialized applications.

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

  • Sludge Pumps
  • Slurry Pumps
  • Drainage Pumps
  • Hybrid Pumps

By Capacity:

  • 0.5 to 3 HP
  • 3 to 10 HP
  • 10 to 50 HP
  • Above 50 HP

By Technology:

  • Positive Displacement Type
  • Centrifugal Type

By End Use:

  • Civic Infrastructure Construction
  • Mining & Metals
  • Paper & Pulp
  • Chemicals
  • Power Generation
  • Food & Beverages
  • Municipal
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

