Dewatering Pump Market Growing at 5.2% CAGR by 2033

The global dewatering pump market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a sizeable increase in value. Anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 7,356.8 million by 2023, the market is expected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is forecasted to surpass USD 12,213.6 million in value.

This growth trajectory is attributed to several key factors driving demand for dewatering pumps across various sectors. Firstly, the surge in construction activities within the infrastructure sector is a major contributor, as dewatering pumps are essential for managing water in excavation sites, foundations, and tunnels. Additionally, the increasing resource demand in the mining sector is expected to drive sales, as dewatering pumps play a crucial role in water management within mining operations. Moreover, the ongoing industrialization and expanding urbanization in developing and underdeveloped countries are further fueling market growth, as the need for efficient water management solutions becomes increasingly critical in these regions.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Atlas Copco made waves in the industry with the launch of its latest innovation in dewatering technology: the E-Pumps series. These electric self-priming pumps are engineered to meet the demands of urban construction projects, mining operations, and sewage bypass applications. Boasting an array of advanced features, including extended lifespan, oil-free operation, and low energy consumption, the E-Pumps represent a significant advancement in dewatering pump technology.

Similarly, Cummins Inc. unveiled two cutting-edge dewatering pumps in February 2023, targeting a wide range of industries, including water & wastewater management, mining, construction, agriculture, and oil & gas. The QSF6X6 and QSF4X4 pumps stand out for their automatic re-priming capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted operation in the most demanding environments. Crafted from durable cast iron materials, these fully towable pumps are designed to withstand the rigors of heavy-duty applications while delivering reliable performance and unmatched versatility.

Key Players

Xylem Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Ebara Corporation

Kubota Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Grundfos

Sulzer Ltd

Wacker Neuson Group

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co, Ltd.

Ruhrpumpen Group

WILO SE

The Weir Group Plc.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Grindex AB

Thomson Pump

SPP Pumps

ANDRITZ GROUP

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

A Spectrum of Pumping Solutions

The Dewatering Pump Market offers a variety of pump types to address different needs and environments:

Submersible Pumps: These workhorses are designed to operate entirely underwater, ideal for deep excavations, flooded basements, and wellpoint systems.

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Sludge Pumps

Slurry Pumps

Drainage Pumps

Hybrid Pumps

By Capacity:

0.5 to 3 HP

3 to 10 HP

10 to 50 HP

Above 50 HP

By Technology:

Positive Displacement Type

Centrifugal Type

By End Use:

Civic Infrastructure Construction

Mining & Metals

Paper & Pulp

Chemicals

Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Municipal

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

