In Vitro Fertilization Market Witnesses Surge in Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The rising infertility among the male and female population across the globe is the primary driving factor for the growth of the in vitro fertilization market. Other main contributing factors to the growth of the market include rising reproductive tourism and the growing awareness among the population regarding in vitro fertilization. According to WHO, approximately 1 in 6 people(17.5% of the global population) worldwide – have infertility, which indicates a growing requirement for infertility treatments.

The change in lifestyle and increase in the average age of marrying, as well as an increase in the average age of conceiving a first child, is increasing globally. As the number of individuals opting for IVF treatments is growing, this trend is fueling the growth of in vitro fertilization treatments. In addition, many career-oriented women are opting for freezing their eggs and planning to have a child at a later stage in life. This growing reliance on fertility methods is anticipated to boost the IVF market. According to a Grand View Research report, the worldwide market for In vitro fertilization is projected to reach a value of USD 37.4 billion by the year 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.54% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2030.

As infertility is an issue that warrants both sensitivity and privacy, IVF service providers face the challenge of developing trust and authenticity through their digital platforms. Modern business requirements necessitate innovative methods of creating awareness about a particular cause or brand. Therefore, a virtual presence of all the entities involved (clinics, hospitals, and manufacturers) in the IVF process is recommended to create awareness about the treatments and their advantages to the individuals seeking this treatment.

Advantages of IVF Treatment

Genetic Testing Prior to IVF

The pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) is a test that helps in identifying genetic disorders in embryos prior to their implantation in the IVF treatment. Couples who have a family history of certain disorders, unwanted traits, or genetic diseases can certainly overcome these disadvantages through the PGT as it helps them select an embryo that is free from genetic disorders, thus reducing the risk of passing the unwanted genetic trait to their offspring.

Pregnancy Time Management

Couples seeking IVF treatment other than infertility reasons can plan their pregnancy according to their preferred time through embryo or egg cryopreservation. Couples who were busy during their initial years of marriage or because of certain career commitments can definitely opt for IVF treatments as it has a high success rate and is certainly a beacon of hope for women over the age of 40 who suffer from a decline in age-related fertility.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in IVF

In the past few years, the integration of time-lapse imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) into IVF procedures has demonstrated encouraging outcomes in enhancing the likelihood of success. Such technological progress has rendered IVF a more attainable and successful option for couples facing fertility challenges. For example, in May 2023, a collaboration between Genea Biomedx and AIVF introduced a cost-effective, personalized IVF treatment package. This comprehensive system combines the Geri time-lapse incubator from Genea Biomedx with the EMA AI platform developed by AIVF.

Predictive Analytics:

AI algorithms can predict the success ratio for a specific IVF cycle by analyzing huge amounts of data, including genetic information, medical history, and hormonal levels. This can benefit both doctors and patients as AI can more effectively increase the probability of a successful pregnancy.

Back-to-Back IVF Cycles

The advantages of back-to-back IVF cycles are significant. Women opting for IVF can undertake several cycles back-to-back, bypassing the need to wait for the commencement of a menstrual cycle. This approach can be beneficial for couples eager to conceive promptly or for those who have urgent reasons to opt for IVF, including fertility reduction due to advancing age or health issues that could impact fertility.

Solution to Male Infertility

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) is a procedure that involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg, offering a significant advantage for couples dealing with male infertility. Despite the ongoing debate about its advantages and disadvantages, it’s clear that ICSI can enhance fertilization prospects and boost IVF success rates for couples contending with male infertility, particularly when there are natural obstacles to sperm fertilizing the egg.

In Conclusion

As technology advances, IVF continues to evolve, promising greater success rates and making dreams of parenthood a reality for many. Its role in fertility preservation further gives hope to individuals, granting them autonomy over their reproductive choices. IVF is not just a treatment but a journey of hope, culminating in the joy of life’s most precious gift—a child.

